TCS Modernizes and Transforms Wyoming DWS' Unemployment Insurance Tax System

CHEYENNE, Wyo. and NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, and the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS), have announced the launch of a new, secure cloud-based Unemployment Insurance (UI) Tax system, completing a system-wide upgrade for the WYUI (Wyoming Unemployment Insurance) solution.

The WYUI tax and benefits solution is a fully modernized and scalable Unemployment Insurance platform that improves the way employers interact with the state. The modernization entailed designing a more user-friendly interface and expanding the self-service capabilities including, online employer registration, account maintenance, payments, wage reporting, and appeals.

TCS implemented the WYUI Benefits solution in 2018, which enabled claimants to file Unemployment Insurance new and weekly claims online, protest and file appeals online, receive electronic correspondence, perform online eligibility reviews, make online payments against overpayments, and more. Now, with the tax system launch, employers will have the ability to file reports, authorize payments, file appeals, and make account changes online.

"Building an efficient, effective, and sustainable Unemployment Insurance solution was vitally important to us," said Robin Sessions Cooley, Director, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. "The previous system was running on an antiquated platform and was no longer serving the needs of our clients. We're delighted that the modernization is complete, and both the benefits and tax side are now accessible online."

Completed in less than 31 months, this was one of the fastest modernizations of a complete UI system. Additionally, Wyoming is the first state to host both its benefits and tax systems on a public cloud, making it a role model for other forward-thinking states.

"Our capability to digitally transform businesses through our Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework and digital technology has enabled us to move Wyoming's entire Unemployment Insurance system to a secure cloud system in record time," said Debashis Ghosh, President, Public Services, TCS. "We are pleased that TCS' solution is serving the needs of the state of Wyoming and improving the experience for claimants and employers, saving them time and effort."

The WYUI solution enables employers to perform many online, self-service tax filing functions, including the ability to file quarterly contribution and wage reports, upload wage detail, view annual tax rates and benefit charge statements, maintain clients for employee leasing companies, set up payment plans, protest benefit charges, and claim notices, among other features. WYUI will also enable the DWS to exchange correspondences electronically with employers.

TCS has already enabled several US states to modernize their systems to support Unemployment Insurance programs, including Mississippi and Maine, as part of the ReEmployUSA Consortium. By partnering with Wyoming's DWS, TCS replaced a 34-year-old tax legacy system with a first-of-its-kind modernized, multi-tenant solution in a public cloud, compliant to federal and state standards.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com .

