TCS Named a Leader in Agile DevOps and Automated Development Services by NelsonHall

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Agile DevOps and Automated Development Services1.

TCS' organization-wide focus on instilling agile principles, end-to-end DevOps platforms, and large, distributed scaled agile delivery experience, were cited as strengths. According to the report, investments in Jile and MasterCraft, defined processes and methodologies that balance rigor and flexibility and a geographically broad skilled workforce provide TCS with a compelling delivery capability that can be adapted to specific customer needs.

"A successful Business 4.0™ transformation requires enterprises to embrace agility in all aspects of business to empower employees, enable collaboration, harness creativity and innovation, deliver better customer experiences and create value at scale," says Nidhi Srivastava, Global Head, Enterprise Agility, TCS. "This recognition is a validation of our vision, strategies, and continued investments in people, tools, and thought leadership like the Location Independent Agile model that resonates with customers."

TCS' consulting-led portfolio of Enterprise Agility services covers Agile Transformation, DevOps, Next Gen ADM, and Agile for Business. The services include:

Advisory Services : Aligning to and driving Business 4.0 transformations, including maturity assessments, location-independent models, and business case, roadmap, and target operating model development.

: Aligning to and driving Business 4.0 transformations, including maturity assessments, location-independent models, and business case, roadmap, and target operating model development. Implementation and Managed Services : Ensuring excellence in DevOps delivery with the deployment of practices and toolchains, managed services, and training and coaching.

: Ensuring excellence in DevOps delivery with the deployment of practices and toolchains, managed services, and training and coaching. Research and Innovation : Ensuring customers are ahead of the game, with seven DevOps related patents and a rich partner ecosystem of venture capitalists, academics, and startups through the TCS Co-innovation (COIN®) network.

: Ensuring customers are ahead of the game, with seven DevOps related patents and a rich partner ecosystem of venture capitalists, academics, and startups through the TCS Co-innovation (COIN®) network. Tools and Accelerators : Leveraging best-in-class proprietary solutions through 360-degree relationships with platform partners. TCS proprietary tools and products help customers accelerate application development, enhance quality and ensure shorter release cycles, include:

: Leveraging best-in-class proprietary solutions through 360-degree relationships with platform partners. TCS proprietary tools and products help customers accelerate application development, enhance quality and ensure shorter release cycles, include: Jile™: On the cloud and scalable enterprise Agile planning tool with inbuilt DevOps tools integration, that provides visibility into the entire software delivery pipeline.

MasterCraft™ DevPlus: Facilitates integrated, continuous delivery lifecycle management.

MasterCraft™ DataPlus: Ensures privacy of test data in non-production environments and data at the juncture of data exposure, in production environments.

ignio™: Suite of AI products for infrastructure operations, batch operations and SAP application operations.

SmartQE: Offers services for automated testing, test data and environment automation, automated environment provisioning, release orchestration, AI based automated solution, ERP automation, etc.

CX Assurance Platform: Integrates intelligent and machine-led abilities to measure, assure and optimize quality of customer experience in web and mobile channels.

APPhonics: An API lifecycle management platform.

"TCS has a significant investment and focus on agile: training nearly all of its ~424k employees on agile principles, launching the Jile toolset, and developing agile for business offerings," said David McIntire, IT Services Research Director, NelsonHall. "Putting agile at the core of the enterprise and its Business 4.0 business strategy enables the company to demonstrate to clients its commitment and capabilities."

"Our unique focus on culture, and change management coupled with unparalleled innovation, intelligence, and automation helps our customers embrace Agile across their enterprises to improve their speed to value and strengthen their competitive positioning," added Nidhi Srivastava.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services with analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall 's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

1 NelsonHall, Agile DevOps & Automated Development Services: Improving Time to Market, David McIntire, December 2019

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

