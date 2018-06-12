TCS Named a Leader in Customer Journey and Analytics Software by EIQ Research

The report ranks TCS' CI&I software as best in class for (a) aggregating and synthesizing data from multiple sources and running various algorithms to segment the data in a structured manner, (b) its ability to capture the end customers' journey across multiple channels, platforms and devices, and (c) infrastructure performance and integration abilities including CRM/loyalty integration, channel integration, cloud integration, data-services integration, and scalability.

"Today's connected consumers demand retailers interact with them in highly personalized and timely ways across their merging physical and digital worlds," said Seeta Hariharan, General Manager and Group Head of TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group. "Successful retailers are harnessing insights from the Internet of Things, social media and other diverse sources to understand the best time, place and context to interact with customers. This recognition from EIQ Research validates that high precision marketing will help determine the future winners in retail."

TCS' Customer Intelligence & Insights for Retail helps retailers compete more effectively for the loyalty of today's connected consumers. It collects and analyzes large volumes of data in real time using big data analytics, enabling retailers to deliver exceptional customer experiences at every step of the customer journey -- across all channels -- quickly and cost effectively. The pre-integrated software is powered by TCS' Connected Intelligence Platform, the same big data analytics foundation that also underpins CI&I variants for the Banking and Communications verticals respectively.

The DS&S Group portfolio also includes TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange, integrated smart city software that enables cities, utilities and transportation operators to design breakthrough citizen experiences powered by real-time, actionable insights that optimize services in critical urban domains such as water, transportation and energy.

"Retail marketers can leverage the AI and IoT capabilities of TCS CI&I for Retail through a purpose built UI to build and fine tune the customer experience across all points of engagement to address the ambiguity surrounding omni-channel customer journeys and 360-degree customer intelligence," said Sahir Anand, Managing VP, Research & Strategy, EnsembleIQ Research.

"TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group offerings are designed to help enterprises keep pace with the virtuous cycle of customer experiences, in which the consumer's latest great experience immediately sets the bar higher for the next brand they encounter. By delivering Connected Consumer IntelligenceTM powered by augmented intelligence and backed by our industry expertise, we enable them to logically connect each and every touch point of a consumer's digital and physical journey," added Hariharan.

About EnsembleIQ Research (Formerly EKN Research)

EnsembleIQ Research is a research and advisory firm focused on business technology insights in the consumer industries of retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality. EnsembleIQ Research fills a gap in the industry by offering business and technology executives prescriptive insights on topics of greatest importance to their audiences, assisting them in discovering disruptive technologies and vendors.

About TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group

Launched in 2014, TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group is a strategic growth business within TCS that helps customers undergo critical digital transformations with modular, scalable and fully integrated, industry-tailored licensed software and solutions. Industries served are Cities, Retail, Communications and Banking and Financial Services. These four markets have a particularly urgent need to adopt emerging technologies to enhance customer intelligence capabilities and rapidly shift product and service offerings to compete in highly competitive and customer-centric arenas. For more information, visit the TCS website or the Digital Software & Solutions Group page on LinkedIn.

About Tata Consultancy Services:

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

