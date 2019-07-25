TCS Named a Leader in Digital Workplace Services by Everest Group

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ for Digital Workplace Services1.

TCS' balanced set of capabilities across different segments and industries was highlighted as a strength. According to the report, clients appreciate TCS' ability to provide a comprehensive focus across workplace engagement – ranging from PoV on new tools and technologies to softer nuances such as change management. It goes on to say that several clients have appreciated TCS' partnership approach and onsite support within engagements.

"Business 4.0™ enterprises are leveraging smart devices and intelligent systems to create vibrant workplaces that foster collaboration, boost productivity and provide a superior employee experience," said Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. "This recognition in the area of workplace transformation is a testament to our vision, capability and market impact."

TCS has a comprehensive set of digital workplace services to create intuitive, immersive and intelligent workplaces, enabled by user empathetic design and agile execution to create delightful employee experiences. This is characterized by:

Zero Touch IT: Machine First™ Delivery Model, powered by ignio™, a cognitive automation platform that uses its pre-built body of knowledge and context awareness to diagnose and fix IT operational issues autonomously.

Use of Next Gen Technologies: Speech analytics, biometrics, experience analytics and other emerging technologies.

Empowered User Experience: Persona-based omnichannel experience, leveraging a one-click solution for intuitive and immersive support.

TCS' Digital Workplace solutions and services include:

Digital Workplace Studio: An in-house platform designed to host a complete suite of digital workplace components that enhances the user experience with persona-based delivery, predictive healing, advanced analytics, cognitive IT support, chatbot assistance, knowledge as a service, modern device management, and more.

Digital Service Desk: Leverages TCS-built intellectual property such as Mobitio™, ignio™, chatbots, digital assistants, speech recognition technology, and gamification. Mobitio is an enterprise mobility platform embedded with intelligent automation and real-time analytics to provide location-aware services, creation and tracking of service requests on the go, and enterprise social collaboration. TCS' cognitive automation software ignio, correlates data from multiple sources, triggers and prioritizes incidents for automated self-help and self-healing.

TCS Intellispace: Uses cognitive technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver a highly intuitive and immersive end user experience, resulting in a smart and intelligent workplace.

"TCS' balanced set of capabilities across different workplace segments and industries has enabled the company to position itself as a leader in this assessment. Its ability to bring in varied expertise, from insights on new tools and technologies to change management, has been appreciated by the market, in addition to its capabilities to contextualize solutions for clients' environment," said Ashwin Venkatesan, Practice Director for Cloud and Infrastructure services (CIS), Everest Group.

"With the combinatorial power of our contextual knowledge, domain expertise, proprietary solutions, and Machine First Delivery Model, we help enterprises create a collaborative, productive and smart workplace," added Krishna Mohan.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

