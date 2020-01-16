TCS Named a Leader in Healthcare Digital Services by Avasant

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Avasant RadarView™ for Healthcare Digital Services1.

Avasant evaluated service providers across key dimensions – practice maturity, partnership ecosystem, and investments and innovation. The report positions TCS as a leader for its innovative healthcare solutions powered by AI and analytics, strong partnerships and continuous investment in next-gen technologies such as blockchain. It attributes TCS' growth in the healthcare industry to its market-leading, compliant platforms that integrate next-gen technologies, to help customers accelerate digital transformation. The report also recognizes TCS' early investments and efforts to organically develop products for the healthcare industry.

"Technologies such as AI, IoT, analytics and blockchain are driving the healthcare ecosystem towards a patient-centric model," said Nitin Kumar, Global Head, Healthcare Business Unit, TCS. "Our leadership position is a validation of our clear vision for a hyper-connected healthcare ecosystem, ability to leverage emerging technologies, impeccable execution and business value creation for customers."

TCS partners with leading healthcare companies to enable their digital transformation journeys by leveraging its Business 4.0™ framework and Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™). It offers a comprehensive portfolio of offerings including digital services, IT transformation and operations, consulting and domain services. Key solutions include:

Connected Wellness – A platform for organizations to cater to different types of consumers across the entire delivery cycle: pre-care, point of care and post care

ignio™ for Healthcare – An AI platform that leverages predictive and prescriptive analytics, enabling value-based care

COGA – A cognitive assistant platform for patient engagement

Fog Computing platform - Helps providers access, store, monitor, and diagnose patients' key health parameters in a localized manner, via a mobile application or portal

Enrollment 360 Digital solution – Collects accurate data from multiple sources, and processes and converts it to appropriate formats for robust regulatory compliance, and faster, cost efficient enrollment

TCS' rich industry experience, business and technology services, cross industry solutions and global footprint allows for a seamless partnership with its customers in the healthcare ecosystem to deliver superior business results such as elevating customer experience, new product introduction, enabling ecosystem partnerships and efficiency in operations delivered at highest level of quality and compliance. In addition, the company's early focus in re-skilling the workforce, building agile workplaces, developing intellectual property and dedicated healthcare innovation labs, ensures that its customers are equipped with the cutting-edge tools and innovative solutions, to solve complex business challenges.

"Our deep contextual knowledge, ability to drive large scale transformation, ecosystem partnerships with the TCS Co-innovation Network (COIN™), and expertise in digital technologies, position us strongly to forge a path of transformation for customers in the healthcare industry," added Nitin Kumar.

