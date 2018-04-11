TCS Named as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall

"Delivering a superior, personalized experience to customers across a multitude of channels is an imperative for any enterprise seeking to differentiate itself in a Business 4.0 world," said Sunil Karkera, Global Head – TCS Interactive. "Our leadership positioning in an independent third party assessment demonstrates the depth of our capabilities and market success in digital marketing services."

TCS Interactive has successfully executed over 1,500 projects for over 300 customers. TCS offers a wide portfolio of design and digital marketing transformation services, from ideation to execution, and spanning the entire marketing value chain. TCS helps clients define their channel strategy and establish a presence across different channels, plan and execute marketing campaigns in an Omni channel environment, and leverage analytics to identify conversion opportunities.

TCS also helps customers draw up a content strategy for various channels, and provides content engineering, creation and acquisition, content marketing, licensing and DRM services. TCS offers a rich set of digital marketing analytics tools for measurement of performance in the customer life cycle management, channels, campaigns, and experiences. TCS' cognitive analytics platform ignio™, can be leveraged to process big data collected over online and offline channels and gain customer insights.

TCS has invested in state-of-the-art design studios, content studios, design labs and distributed Agile engineering centers staffed with cutting edge talent, bringing together deep capabilities in design, business strategy and technology to design, test and deliver campaigns, experiences and prototypes. Using design thinking principles and a user first approach, TCS understands user experience needs across channels, and leverages its comprehensive set of design-led offerings to deliver consistent intelligent brand experiences that feel personal and smart at the same time.

A key differentiator has been TCS' proprietary model called ROI-by-Design™, which entails understanding and setting experience level objectives right at the design stage and the measurement of those experience level benchmarks, enabling consistent and superior experiences across channels.

Ivan Kotzev, NelsonHall's Principal CX Services Analyst, said, "Combining its proprietary digital transformation framework, cognitive analytics, key partnerships, and a network of innovation studios and labs, TCS is addressing the principal client requirements for interactive marketing strategies covering the entire customer lifecycle. TCS's adoption of emerging digital channels and strategic investment in deep learning shows a strong capability to address future client needs."

"Our deep contextual knowledge of our customers' businesses, our design thinking and ROI-based approach, the investments we have made in building a comprehensive, ideation-to-execution capabilities, and a rich partner ecosystem make us the preferred transformational partner for progressive organizations looking to pursue a smarter marketing strategy that leverages technology to drive better customer experiences and superior business outcomes," added Sunil Karkera.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions provider that has been partnering with the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique, location-independent agile delivery model, a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 390,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $17.6 billion for the year ended March 31, 2017 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

About NelsonHall:

NelsonHall is the leading global BPS and ITS research and analysis firm. Founded in 1998, the company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research. NelsonHall also offers a suite of "Speed-to-Source" tools (NEAT) that assist buy-side executives in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions, in BPS and ITS evaluations.

