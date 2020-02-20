TCS Named as One of the Fortune Best Big Companies to Work For™ in 2020

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been honored as one of the Fortune Best Big Companies to Work For™ in 2020. TCS was specifically recognized for the strength of its management team, how the company embraces diversity as an asset, and the extent to which it helps to identify employee strengths and career growth opportunities.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to its anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 33,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. More than seven out of ten (72 percent) TCS employees said the company is a great place to work, eight out of ten (80 percent) felt good about work-life balance and being afforded time away from work when necessary, and almost nine out of ten (85 percent) had a very positive view about ways TCS contributes to the local communities where they work and live.

"We are very proud to be among the small number of U.S. organizations recognized in the Fortune Big Companies to Work For in 2020 list," said Surya Kant, President, North America, UK and Europe, TCS. "At TCS, we employ passionate, empowered and driven employees who are encouraged to make their voices heard in providing first-class service to our customers and creating a happy and healthy work culture for all. This is supported by our many programs that give people opportunities to constantly acquire new skills, take on promising new roles or actively be involved in our various local and nationwide community impact programs."

Since 2014, TCS has been among the top two U.S. job creators in the IT services and consulting sector, hiring more than 20,000 new employees. TCS is dedicated to enabling a future-ready workforce and offers many learning experiences that focus on reskilling and upskilling. In 2019, 90 percent of its U.S. workforce was re-skilled in the latest digital technologies, tools and platforms.

TCS is also a leading force in the U.S in preparing young people, particularly those from underserved communities, for 21st century careers, through its flagship STEM education and career readiness programs, goIT and Ignite My Future in School. Moreover, TCS is a key partner to several notable cross-industry initiatives that drive further access and inclusion to millions of students and the current workforce, such as being a founding member of Million Women Mentors (MWM) and the creator of the online platform that has already celebrated more than one million mentor relationships and is well on the way to the next million.

Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of TCS employees' experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organizations to quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up to date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com Phone: +65 9138 4370 Australia and New Zealand Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com Phone: +61 422 989 682 Benelux Email: joost.galema@tcs.com Phone: +31 615 903387 Canada Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com Email: +1 647 790 7602 Central Europe Email: anke.maibach@tcs.com Phone: + 49 172 6615789 Europe Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com Phone: +46723989188 India Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com Phone: +91 22 6778 9960 Japan Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com Phone: +81 80-2115-0989 Latin America Email: martin.karich@tcs.com Phone: +569 6170 9013 Nordics Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com Phone: +46 70 317 80 24 UK Email: peter.devery@tcs.com Phone: +44 20 3155 2421 USA Email: b.trounson@tcs.com Phone: +1 646 313 4594

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

www.tcs.com

