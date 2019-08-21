TCS' New York City Marathon App Wins Gold in Best in Biz Awards 2019 International

TCS won the award for its new and innovative marathon app features, including runner tracking, a feature that gave users the ability to track an unlimited number of runners with updated splits every 5 miles, a runner dashboard page that included live tracking stats, links to create a Spectator Guide, Cheer Cards, the option to view and order race-day photos, and a voice search feature that enabled users to dictate bib numbers to search for runners instead of keying them in.

These innovative features helped make the TCS NYC Marathon App number one among the top free sports apps on the Play Store, and number one among free apps in the Apple App Store for the second year in a row, on race day. The app was downloaded a record 437,609 times—up 24% from 2017. Users created more than 152,000 personalized digital Cheer Cards in the app that include text, stickers and frames, and nearly 30,000 Spectator Guides were created to help attendees plan their race-day itineraries.

"The 2018 TCS NYC Marathon App supported many of the 52,000 runners and millions in attendance on race day," said Surya Kant, President, North America, UK and Europe, TCS. "The mobile app's improved unlimited tracking, runner dashboard, new Spectator Guide and voice search features continue to enhance the runner and attendee experience. Being awarded by Best in Biz International for the third consecutive year, demonstrates TCS' success in making the TCS New York City Marathon the most technologically engaging race in the world."

Since 2010, TCS has powered the technology for the TCS New York City Marathon. As the title sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon, it is also the first-ever premier partner of the New York Road Runners (NYRR), applying its technical excellence and resources to the organization's prominent five-borough races throughout the year, and acting as the principal supporter of all youth and community initiatives.

Close to 300 public and private companies from all sectors of the global economy and more than 30 countries competed in Best in Biz Awards' 7th annual International program. Winners in the 7th annual Best in Biz Awards program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 11 countries.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

