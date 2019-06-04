TCS New York City Marathon App Wins MediaPost's APPY Award

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has won the MediaPost Appy Award in the 'Entertainment and Sports' category, for the TCS New York City Marathon App.

The APPY Awards acknowledge creativity and excellence in app design and those advertisers that use apps as a key element of their marketing campaigns. The TCS New York City Marathon app has won this award for the fourth consecutive year.

Since TCS became title sponsor of the New York City Marathon in 2014, the official race app continues to break global download records, with an incredible 436K downloads in 2018, representing a 30 percent increase from 2017. Additionally, the iOS version of the app ranked #1 among the top free sports apps and free apps overall in the App Store on race day, for the second year in a row.

Driving the high engagement were features such as the ability to track an unlimited number of runners in real-time, a spectator planning tool that allows users to create itineraries of various locations to cheer on runners and digital Cheer Cards that were created and shared during the race.

The app's innovative new features in 2018 included:

Push Notifications: Users could opt-in to receive push notifications when their runners started the race, reached the halfway point, finished, and left Central Park after crossing the finish line.

Users could opt-in to receive push notifications when their runners started the race, reached the halfway point, finished, and left Central Park after crossing the finish line. Dashboard Pages: Each runner had their own dashboard page, which included: live tracking stats, links to create a Spectator Guide, Cheer Cards for the runner, and an option to view and order race-day photos.

Each runner had their own dashboard page, which included: live tracking stats, links to create a Spectator Guide, Cheer Cards for the runner, and an option to view and order race-day photos. Live On-map Runner Tracking: Included tracking of an unlimited number of runners. Of the 52,000+ runners, nearly all were tracked using either the app or liveresults.nyrr.org.

Included tracking of an unlimited number of runners. Of the 52,000+ runners, nearly all were tracked using either the app or liveresults.nyrr.org. Voice Search: Allowed users to dictate bib numbers to search for runners instead of keying them in.

Allowed users to dictate bib numbers to search for runners instead of keying them in. Featured Bios: Displayed a list of the professional athletes, providing information such as career highlights.

Displayed a list of the professional athletes, providing information such as career highlights. Spectator Guides: Created by fans from three vantage points to help plan their race-day itinerary – nearly 30,000 were created.

Created by fans from three vantage points to help plan their race-day itinerary – nearly 30,000 were created. Cheer Cards : Allowed users to create digital signs to share on social media – nearly 152,000 were created (up 116 percent from 2017) —108,000 on race day alone—and 28,100 unique runners were tagged in Cheer Cards ; a 63 percent increase year-over-year.

: Allowed users to create digital signs to share on social media – nearly 152,000 were created (up 116 percent from 2017) —108,000 on race day alone—and 28,100 unique runners were tagged in Cheer Cards a 63 percent increase year-over-year. Course Video: Took viewers on a virtual ride of the 26.2-mile journey around the City.

"When we create new features for the TCS New York City Marathon app, we have the runners, spectators and fans in mind, and look for new ways they can engage and stay involved in the events leading up to and during race day," said Surya Kant, President, TCS North America, UK and Europe. "We are proud of the unique innovations that we introduce to the app each year, delivering unmatched technology features that are not only interactive but provide followers with the right tools and resources to enhance their race experience."

TCS is the premier partner of the New York Road Runners (NYRR) that organizes the TCS New York City Marathon. TCS supports NYRR in other prominent five-borough races and is a principal supporter of all its youth and community initiatives.

The APPY Awards take a close look at the level of creativity that a company demonstrates in the creation and design of an app. This year's APPY Awards included a wide variety of categories, from 'Family and Parenting', to 'Finance', Health and Fitness', and more. This year's awards featured 58 finalists in 23 categories, spanning from local companies to global brands.

A full list of winners in MediaPost's APPY Awards can be found here.

