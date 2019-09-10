TCS Partners with Cisco to Build Solutions that Accelerate Digital Transformation

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, marked a new milestone in its long-standing partnership with Cisco by setting up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to develop digital solutions that leverage Cisco's DNA-C platform.

The CoE will be used to build future-proof network transformation solutions, as well as optimize the performance of industry-specific solutions that TCS has been building for its customers, leveraging its domain expertise, contextual knowledge, and Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework. One of the challenges that enterprises currently face is the deterioration of operational performance of business-critical digital applications at peak loads on networks with static controls. The CoE will design applications that use the power of software-defined networking to dynamically manage the network to speed up response times and thereby deliver a superior customer experience.

TCS' specialists at the CoE have built a network solution called Enterprise Compliance Enforcement – Network that uses the Cisco platform's capabilities to micro-segment the network and isolate critical assets, thereby helping network administrators comply with various industry-specific compliance policies. The bespoke, template-based application enhances auditability, expedites compliance, and reduces enterprise risk.

"Our new Centre of Excellence is yet another major milestone in the deep and enduring partnership between TCS and Cisco. We are building transformational solutions that will use the power of intent-based networking to further enhance customer experience, and create compelling value for our customers in their Business 4.0 journeys," said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS.

"The Cisco-TCS partnership has grown over the years by leveraging our mutual strengths to solve some of our customers' largest challenges. By being open and programmable, Cisco's intent-based networking architecture gives Cisco partners a powerful tool to use when building new networking solutions. I am excited to see what Cisco DNA Center innovations emerge from TCS's new Center of Excellence," said Ravi Chandrasekaran, SVP, Enterprise Networking Business, Cisco.

"Our mutual focus on software-defined networking technologies is resulting in new solutions from TCS that moves customers from traditional enterprise networks to dynamic business-responsive networks, improving productivity, performance, security, and compliance," added Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9138 4370 Australia and New Zealand Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682 Benelux Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387 Canada Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com Email: +1 647 790 7602 Central Europe Email: anke.maibach@tcs.com

Phone: + 49 172 6615789 Europe Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com

Phone: +46723989188 India Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com Phone: +91 22 6778 9960 Japan Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80-2115-0989 Latin America Email: martin.karich@tcs.com

Phone: +569 6170 9013 Nordics Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com Phone: +46 70 317 80 24 UK Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421 USA Email: b.trounson@tcs.com

Phone: +1 646 313 4594

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

http://www.tcs.com

