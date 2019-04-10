TCS Partners with Google Cloud to Build Industry-Specific Cloud Solutions

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud to build industry-specific cloud solutions that will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and leverage data-driven insights that power superior customer experiences.

In the age of digitally empowered customers, businesses are competing to create rich and unique experiences. TCS' solutions on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) will help enterprises build secure, cloud-native analytics platforms that enable high levels of personalization, and are cost effective, easy to maintain, and future-ready.

TCS offers a differentiated set of cloud enablement services on GCP, applying the Machine-First™ Delivery Model across advisory, design and build, migration, platform engineering, cloud management, SAP on cloud, and data insight services, amongst others. This will be augmented with the new industry-specific cloud solutions, such as retail analytics on SAP HANA, designed to help customers harness the full power of GCP.

TCS' proven Data and Analytics Estate Modernization solution that helps customers transform their existing data systems into future-ready platforms to gain differentiating business insights is now available on GCP. In addition, TCS is a primary partner of Google Anthos, a modern platform that simplifies building, running and managing services both on-premises and in the cloud. TCS' Cloud Foundation Services on Anthos will help enterprises develop and manage hybrid applications across environments.

"TCS has been leveraging its deep domain knowledge across multiple industries to build custom cloud solutions that help businesses accelerate their Business 4.0™ transformation initiatives," said Raman Venkatraman, Global Head, Alliances & Technology Unit, TCS. "Google's Cloud Platform and Anthos provide a solid foundation to create modern, container hosted, microservices-based applications deployed on hybrid cloud environments. Our collaboration will enable us to deliver the right mix of technology and value accelerators that will help customers differentiate themselves and become more agile."

"We're partnering with TCS to help enterprise customers adopt secure, agile cloud technologies," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Google Cloud's leading technology, paired with TCS' enterprise modernization expertise will help our mutual customers with unparalleled cloud technology solutions and capabilities."

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 417,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

