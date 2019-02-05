TCS Partners with JDA Software to Develop Cognitive Supply Chain Solutions

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced a global partnership with JDA Software, the leading provider of end-to-end supply chain and retail solutions, to build next-generation cognitive solutions, and offer consulting and system integration services around digital technologies, to optimize supply chains for customers worldwide.

The partnership will leverage the TCS Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework and JDA Luminate™ solutions portfolio to develop joint, interoperable technology solutions for supply chains of the future. These solutions will use TCS' Machine-First™ Delivery Model to accelerate human-machine collaboration to solve complex business problems, faster and better, delivering multi-fold productivity improvements and transforming customer experience.

Through these solutions, enterprises can harness the power of cloud, AI and ML, allowing them to gain complete supply chain visibility and receive prescriptive recommendations to make accurate, profitable business decisions. Businesses will benefit from real-time predictive analytics and cloud-driven business models that help realize outcome-based supply chain transformations.

TCS will establish an end-to-end Cognitive Supply Chain Lab at its Business Solutions Lab in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA to develop quick proofs of concept.

"We're delighted to see this partnership between JDA and TCS as two of our strategic technology partners that we work with to drive supply chain transformation within our business," said Carl Dawson, CIO, Marks & Spencer. "The ability to transition towards an autonomous supply chain working hand-in-hand with TCS and JDA presents the opportunity to give us the complete supply chain visibility we need, combined with recommendations to make profitable business decisions."

"Combining TCS' advanced and disruptive Business 4.0™ digital technologies and deep expertise with JDA's end-to-end supply chain and retail solutions, we will collectively reinvent our customers' supply chains enabling them to fulfill product demands intelligently, explore new business models, capabilities, and value propositions," said Raman Venkatraman, Vice President and Global Head, Alliances and Technology Unit, TCS.

"TCS' customer-centric approach, digital expertise and deep contextual knowledge aligns with our mission to optimize intelligent supply chains by bringing in predictive, prescriptive insights and recommendations that improve customer experience throughout our customer's end-to-end business," said Mark Morgan, Chief Revenue Officer, JDA. "We look forward to leveraging TCS' expertise in the implementation of digital technology to further help our customers transform their supply chains and end-user journeys."

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven supply chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of the world's leading retail, manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA enables an Autonomous Supply ChainTM by connecting its cognitive SaaS solutions from end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery - with a broad partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict and shape demand, transform their product delivery and deliver outstanding customer experiences. JDA's world-class client brands include 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 417,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

