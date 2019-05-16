TCS Partners with Juniper Networks to Enhance Product Assurance Process with AI and Automation

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has been selected by Juniper Networks, an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, to enhance its product assurance using TCS' AI-powered Smart QE platform, a 360-degree holistic assurance solution, to deliver first-time-right quality across its hardware and software security products.

The TCS platform uses contextual insights and predictive analytics to enhance quality and predictability of a product release. It automates root-cause analysis and provides continuous feedback to different stakeholders based on data analytics. It also provides actionable insights and enables optimization of test efforts by rationalization based on risk.

The intelligent product assurance provided by TCS will enable Juniper to rapidly adopt Agile and DevOps development approaches through continuous integration and continuous deployment. This can help achieve tangible benefits such as faster time to market by accelerating release cycles and continued product innovation enabled by smarter decision making at every level.

"Smarter assurance can enable enterprises to accelerate release cycles and enhance product innovation by providing a faster time to market along with a superior customer experience," said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. "We are very excited to combine our strong contextual knowledge with the industry-first AI-led Smart QE offering to power Juniper Networks' product assurance transformation journey."

"Juniper's partnership with TCS will help Juniper accelerate release cycles with improved product quality and will help deliver an improved customer experience," said Anand Athreya, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Juniper Networks.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

