TCS Positioned as a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Application Modernization and Migration Services1.

According to the report, TCS "favors 'modernize while you migrate' as its predominant cloud migration approach." It goes on to say that "client references like this vendor's seemingly endless supply of qualified resources," and "TCS' reputation for solid delivery makes the company an ideal partner for modernization and migration services for some clients."

"To succeed in a Business 4.0™ world, progressive enterprises are embarking on digital transformation journeys, rethinking their business models, processes and systems, to deliver a superior 'always-on' customer experience. Cloud migration coupled with application modernization, is a foundational component of that transformation journey," said Suranjan Chatterjee, Global Head, Cloud Applications, Microservices, and API Practice, TCS. "We believe our positioning as a Leader in this report is a clear testament of our thought-leadership in this space, forward-looking strategy, strong capabilities built on transformative, outcome-oriented offerings, and market presence."

TCS' Application Migration and Modernization services support the digital orchestration of applications, technology platforms, and data, creating a contextually smart cloud for enterprises, which is intelligent, agile, and automated. These services help enterprises assess, design, modernize, transform and migrate their application estate to the cloud, and integrate the hybrid ecosystem, to derive maximum business value and achieve exponential growth.

A key differentiator is TCS' Machine First™ approach, which automates the modernization as well as migration processes, to minimize risks and accelerate the transformation journey.

TCS MasterCraft™ TransformPlus is an intelligent automation product for end-to-end enterprise application modernization, supporting a wide range of programming languages. Capabilities include code analysis, business rules extraction and documentation, requirements modeling, specification-driven generation of code, microservices and configuration scripts, application cloud migration and enterprise data migration.

TCS' Cloud Migration Factory adopts an automated, intelligent factory model to migrate applications and data to private, public and hybrid cloud environments. Its Intelligent Cloud Migration Continuum (iCMC) enables greater transparency and easier decision making with a unique catalog-based 'per-app' pricing and a 'pay-as-you-migrate' execution model. At the core of the Machine First migration model are more than 100 assembly lines with multi-platform alignment, providing tools-driven standardized operations that ensure high velocity and certainty in the migration, optimizing TCO and maximizing value. The Migration Workbench, an integral part of the Factory, offers real-time visibility into the migration progress and issues, including assembly line monitoring with actionable insights.

"With our Machine First approach, proprietary solutions, domain expertise, and contextual knowledge, our application modernization and migration services are a critical value differentiator for our customers' Business 4.0 transformations," added Suranjan Chatterjee.

1 Forrester Research, The Forrester Wave: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2019, Bill Martorelli, July 16, 2019

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com Phone: +65 9138 4370 Australia and New Zealand Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com Phone: +61 422 989 682 Benelux Email: joost.galema@tcs.com Phone: +31 615 903387 Central Europe Email: anke.maibach@tcs.com Phone: + 49 172 6615789 Europe Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com Phone: +46723989188 India Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com Phone: +91 22 6778 9960 Japan Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com Phone: +81 80-2115-0989 Latin America Email: martin.karich@tcs.com Phone: +569 6170 9013 Nordics Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com Phone: +46 70 317 80 24 UK Email: peter.devery@tcs.com Phone: +44 20 3155 2421 USA / Canada Email: b.trounson@tcs.com Phone: +1 646 313 4594

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

https://www.tcs.com

