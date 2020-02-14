TCS Positioned as a Leader in Capital Markets Operations by Everest Group

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ for Capital Markets Operations1.

In an assessment of 24 global service providers offering capital markets operations services, TCS was placed highest for Vision and Capability, as well as Market Impact. Additionally, it was named a Star Performer for having top quartile year-on-year improvement in its scores.

TCS' strong position in the overall capital markets segment is attributed to consistent growth in its portfolio with multiple new wins. According to the report, the company has continuously worked on creating solutions backed with the latest technology to help its customers solve operational problems more efficiently. It mentions TCS BaNCS™ Cloud for Asset Servicing that automates the servicing of multiple asset classes across custodians, brokerages, asset managers, and investment banks. The report also highlighted a successful POC where TCS powered the world's first cross-border securities settlement between two central depositories using Quartz™ Blockchain.

"With growing competition in the capital markets segment, customer preference for digital channels, and increasingly complex regulations, financial institutions are banking on innovative use of technology to stay ahead," said K Krithivasan, Business Group Head, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, TCS. "This recognition from an independent third-party research firm is a testament to our vision, capabilities, services offered, and market impact."

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of services in the capital markets domain. Its customers include over 85 buy and sell side firms as well as market infrastructure firms and custodians. TCS' in-depth domain solutions cover all functions and include:

Front Office: Research and analytics, channel management support, para planning for wealth management customers

Middle Office: Post trade processes including trade affirmation / confirmation, pricing and valuation, portfolio accounting and reconciliations

Back Office: Settlements, reconciliation and fails management accounting including fund accounting, fund administration, and transfer agency

Guided by its Business 4.0TM thought leadership framework and the Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™), TCS has made steady investments and developed frameworks, point solutions and showcases. These include the wealth and retirement platform on TCS BaNCS, a wealth advisory solution, robo advisor and event fusion solution, conversational agents powered TCS' proprietary tool Conversa™, interactive customer reporting, X code, and distributed ledger technologies for corporate actions, among other blockchain, robotic process automation, platform modernization-based frameworks.

"In an environment shaped by changing user preferences and pressure from fintechs, it has become critical for financial institutions to connect their front- and back-office functions seamlessly," said Manu Agarwal, Practice Director, BFS Business Process Services, Everest Group. "Supported by strong operational expertise and digital offerings, TCS enables its customers to deliver this superior experience."

"Our rich experience in capital market services, regulatory knowledge, innovative offerings backed by the latest digital technologies, and deep contextual knowledge places us in a strong position to deliver exponential value to our capital markets customers," added Krithivasan.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

