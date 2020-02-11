TCS Positioned as a Leader in Finance and Accounting Digital Capability Platform Solutions by Everest Group

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Finance and Accounting (F&A) Digital Capability Platform Solutions1.

The report cites TCS' compelling vision towards offering integrated solutions as a standalone and productized offering to augment the digital landscape of customers beyond a typical outsourcing relationship, as a key strength. It highlights that TCS has enhanced its automation, cognitive and analytics capabilities across the F&A value chain through proprietary as well as in-house solutions, such as ignio™. The report goes on to say that the company has witnessed strong growth in digital adoption by leveraging its consultative approach, the Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™) maturity assessment model and process mining tools, and best practices such as digital governance and change management.

"As touchless transactions continue to evolve, CFOs are embracing analytics, automation and blockchain to make the finance function swift, intelligent and digital, helping the enterprise achieve agility and sustain a competitive edge," said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. "This recognition is a testament to our digital capabilities across the F&A value chain and the strategic role we have been playing in expediting and orchestrating our customers' digital journeys."

TCS has a comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation solutions, backed by MFDM, spanning the entire F&A value chain. These include cloud-based proprietary platforms and cognitive automation solutions such as TAP™, TRAPEZE™, ignio, RPA and OCR solutions, AI-powered chatbots and virtual agents, persona-based interactive visualization, advanced analytics and BPaaS.

TCS' ability to customize solutions, enable scalable service models and orchestrate multiple digital levers in a Location Independent Agile Model, have enabled it to successfully deliver large and complex transformations and add immense value to its customers across industries.

"TCS follows a consultative approach, leveraging its Machine First Delivery Model framework, process mining tools, proprietary digital solutions, and best practices, such as digital governance and change management, to support clients in digital enablement. In addition to strengthening its digital ecosystem with modular components and BPaaS solutions, TCS has invested significantly in talent management to cater to evolving F&A needs," said Shirley Hung, Vice President, Everest Group.

"With pioneering business concepts such as our Machine-First approach, our deep contextual knowledge, technology mettle and holistic approach to transformation, we are well positioned to help CFOs accelerate their digital transformation journeys," added Ashok Pai.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

