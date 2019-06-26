TCS Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the June 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America1. TCS received this position for the fourth year in a row.

"Digital transformation of the enterprise core requires the smart orchestration of infrastructure, applications and business processes with automation and cognitive technologies," said Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. "We believe our Leadership position is a recognition of our vision, transformation capabilities, and ability to deliver quantified and measurable business outcomes."

TCS' Cognitive Business Operations (CBO) unit helps companies embed intelligence and digital technologies in IT and business operations to drive exponential customer value. It has been helping leading corporations across the world in their transformation initiatives by simplifying their technology stack. Legacy, monolithic systems that are difficult to maintain are dismantled and replaced with microservices, APIs, or SaaS/ PaaS equivalents, and workloads are shifted to the cloud to gain from flexibility and scalability. The simplified technology stack and use of automation enables leaner, more agile processes, lowering the cost of business operations, while improving the speed to market.

TCS offers an end-to-end infrastructure services portfolio consisting of agile data center offerings such as Disaster Recover Automation, Data Center Batch and Workload Automation Services, Software Defined Infrastructure / Networks, TCS Openstack IaaS, cloud advisory services, hybrid strategy and roadmap definition, assessment, deployment and implementation, workload migration and hybrid managed services, spanning public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

With the Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™), TCS works closely with enterprises to help them move up the automation maturity curve in a controlled, predictable, and planned manner. In addition to collaborating with leading automation product vendors, TCS deploys its own cognitive automation platform ignio™ to transform customers' diverse and complex IT infrastructure landscape into highly resilient, self-healing stacks. In February, TCS launched ignio Cheetah that augments its proven blueprinting and automation functionality with several new capabilities, including:

Intelligent events and alerts management, capable of real-time detection and prediction of anomalous IT conditions that need attention, suppression of redundant or false alerts, aggregation of correlated events, and prioritization of alerts based on business impact

Intelligent incident handling, with auto-triage capability that learns from experience

TCS has deep relationships with all the leading cloud technology providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. In addition, for customers with special requirements, TCS' Enterprise Cloud Platform (ECP) offers a broad range of flexible private cloud infrastructure options, including PaaS. Its data services backbone is powered by the SMACK stack (Spark, Mesos, Akka, Cassandra, Kafka), a proven open source stack, which helps clients who have a need for Big Data, analytics, IoT, and streaming data workload requirements.

"With our Machine First Delivery Model, contextual knowledge, technology expertise, intellectual property such as ignio, investments in innovation, and strategic technology partnerships, we are helping customers build a digital core that positions them well to succeed in a Business 4.0™ world," added Krishna Mohan.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America, Mark Ray, Daniel Barros, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Andrew Miljanovski, June 13, 2019

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

