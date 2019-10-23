TCS Positioned as a Leader in Robotic Process Automation Services by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Services1.

According to the report, "TCS embraces automation throughout its own organization and across its customer base." It added, "TCS has deep technical finesse and structured, mature approaches to assessing processes, identifying opportunities, developing CoEs (which it calls "automation factories") to industrialize RPA, and developing 'garages' to experiment with emerging RPA-adjacent technologies." The report goes on to say: "Firms looking for a partner with an integrated offering to support automation at scale should choose TCS."

"TCS' Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™), powered by intelligent automation and RPA, has been core to our customers' Business 4.0™ transformations. Forward-thinking enterprises are leveraging RPA as a starting point in their automation journeys to ensure better quality process outcomes, higher productivity and superior customer service," said P R Krishnan, Global Head, Enterprise Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence (EIA & AI) practice, TCS. "We believe our positioning as a Leader in this report is a testament to our holistic strategy, comprehensive portfolio of offerings, and market success."

TCS leverages its Business 4.0 framework, aided by MFDM, to facilitate automation across its customers' businesses and accelerate digital transformation. Its EIA & AI unit uses robotics, machine learning, and AI to help enterprises solve complex business problems across industries and horizontals, enable cognitive decision-making and transform and redefine business models. The unit's services include strategy and architecture consulting, enterprise solutioning, and reimagining business processes using embedded automation, robotics and real-time decision-making systems.

TCS' process assessment framework helps customers identify the right areas for automation, achieve multi-fold productivity improvement and elevate customer experience, all at scale. TCS' RPA solutions augment its customers' digital transformation initiatives by automating back-end activities, customer support, cross-selling / up-selling, finance and accounting, supply chain and risk management functions across all industries.

TCS leverages its deep domain expertise across multiple industries to build verticalized RPA solutions that automate and transform niche operations immensely boosting productivity. For example, its Robotic Data Factory solution leverages insights derived from fab production data to trigger appropriate business workflows, significantly reducing the response time to anomalies in the production of semiconductors.

"With our deep contextual knowledge, holistic, consulting-driven approach to automation, strong cognitive service capabilities and broad-based transformation service delivery model, we help customers accelerate their transformation journeys and deliver enhanced customer experiences," added P R Krishnan.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

