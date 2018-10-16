TCS Recognized Among Sustainability Leaders in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, for the sixth consecutive year by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially material environmental, social, and governance factors and S&P DJI's index methodology.

"As more and more companies embed sustainability and social responsibility into their operations, the bar for responsible corporate citizenship rises every year," said Ajoyendra Mukherjee, Global Head and EVP, Human Resources, TCS. "Our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the sixth consecutive year is a recognition of our commitment to the communities we work with across the world, our environmental stewardship, and the high standard of our corporate governance. These values are core to our vision and have helped us build a strong, sustainable, and resilient business over the last 50 years."

TCS has had a tradition of enabling social good, through structured Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs and volunteering in the areas of education and skilling, health and wellness, and environment. TCS is working towards reducing the inequities caused by the digital skill divide in many parts of the world, and towards building future generations of digitally savvy individuals. Its flagship programs in North America, goIT and Ignite My Future in Schools, work towards encouraging STEM education and preparing the youth for 21st century careers and have benefitted over 1.6 million individuals since inception.

Other programs, particularly in India, target improving functional literacy, and boosting employability and entrepreneurial skills of women and minorities who are underrepresented in the workforce. Through such programs, TCS empowers communities and enables individuals to take charge of their own lives and improve their standard of living. In addition to corporate social responsibility programs, TCS encourages its employees to invest time in volunteering efforts. In FY 2018, TCSers volunteered over 570,000 hours for worthy social and environmental causes in their respective communities.

TCS' values-driven culture and the high levels of trust engendered with key stakeholder groups have resulted in several other high profile recognitions from the different constituencies this year, which marks the completion of 50 years since the company was founded. TCS was named America's Most Community-Minded Information Technology Company in the 2018 Civic 50 by Points of Light, and also awarded the Social Responsibility Award at the North American Employee Engagement Awards for the third year in a row. The company's industry-leading employee metrics have resulted in several HR-related awards including recognition as a Top Global Employer by the Top Employer Global Institute. In the 2018 All-Asia Executive Team survey published by Institutional Investor, TCS was ranked by Asian investors at first place for Best Corporate Governance and in several other categories among all listed companies in the IT Services & Software sector across the region. In addition to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, TCS is also part of the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 411,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

