TCS Recognized as a Global Top Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been named a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for the sixth successive year. TCS was one of only 16 companies worldwide to receive the recognition.

In the country-wise rankings, TCS achieved the Top 3 status in 18 of the 21 countries for which rankings were released. TCS was ranked the #1 Top Employer in the US, UK, Finland, Switzerland, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Ecuador, Chile and Australia. In addition to the global ranking, it has been certified as a Top Employer in Europe, UK, North America, APAC, MEA and LATAM.

The Top Employers Institute recognized TCS for its employee-friendly workplace practices and continued investments in building up talent across the organization through professional development initiatives and digital skills programs.

TCS has supported its teams throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and rapidly enabled over 95% of employees to work from home within a matter of weeks. With employees working remotely, TCS provided extra support to its workforce including virtual counseling services and medical helpdesks for physical and mental wellness. A virtual engagement team was set up to keep employees connected and promote wellbeing.

The company's continued investment in organic talent development, focus on upskilling and innovative training methods, learning platforms, and certifications, have resulted in industry-leading outcomes. To date, 366,000 employees globally have been trained on multiple new technologies, and over 444,000 have been trained on Agile methods.

TCS' Contextual Masters program celebrates experienced employees who build up deep knowledge about the customer's business and technology landscape on the job and use that contextual knowledge to create value. Over 10,000 individuals have been identified as contextual masters till date. This knowledge and the large pool of digital experts have been central to TCS' engagement with some of the world's top corporations in their growth and transformation initiatives.

This combination of purpose-driven people culture and world-leading HR practices have made the company the global industry benchmark in talent retention. Its attrition rate in IT services on a last twelve months' basis was at an all-time low of 7.6% at the end of the December quarter. TCS' 469,261 employees represent a diverse workforce comprising 147 nationalities, with women constituting 36.4% of the base.

"We are delighted to be recognized as a Global Top Employer yet again. Throughout the past year, we have concentrated on sharpening employee engagement and maintaining morale. Our commitment to our employees and continued investments in helping them acquire newer capabilities have resulted in our employees feeling valued, and brought us all closer together as an organization," said Milind Lakkad, CHRO, TCS.

"Operating in a world of whirlwind change, this year's roster of Top Employers kept pace with the demands of the workplace, channeling empathy into purposeful action. We are pleased to recognize and share insights from organizations like Tata Consultancy Services who have prioritized excellence in people practices that foster an innovative, inspiring, and impactful workplace of the future," outlined David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 469,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

