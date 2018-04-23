TCS Recognized as a Leader in Canadian Security Services by IDC MarketScape

"Cyber threats and attacks continue to get ever more sophisticated and malicious. Canadian companies are responding by strengthening their cyber vigilance protocols and processes," said Satish Thiagarajan, Global Head, Cyber Security Practice, TCS. "TCS' leadership positioning in this report is a reflection of our capabilities and futuristic approach in helping them to significantly strengthen their cyber security."

"TCS is a leading partner to forward-thinking Canadian enterprises seeking to gain an edge in the Business 4.0 world by becoming more agile, intelligent, automated, and cloud-leveraged," said Soumen Roy, Country Head, TCS Canada. "TCS has made significant investments in building local capabilities to help our clients secure themselves from new kinds of risk in this new interconnected world, while balancing it with data privacy needs of the future."

TCS offers a full suite of security services and solutions covering advisory, implementation and managed services around areas such as vigilance and incident response, threat intelligence and advisory, identity and access management, enterprise vulnerability management, governance, risk, and compliance. Its offerings also include fraud management and digital forensics, network and system vulnerabilities, cloud and mobile security, security technology operations, Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and IoT/OT security, and privacy and data protection.

TCS has a Managed Security Services Portal that offers service delivery management functions to clients and offers 24x7x365 security information and event monitoring capabilities, leveraging multi-tenant and dedicated SOC models, with a number of technology partners. TCS has developed multiple frameworks, which include the Cyber Resilience Framework, based on the NIST/ SANS. To address its clients' security needs, TCS has developed various tools and platforms including:

Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform to provide security feeds/information to clients.

Live Response Tool platform to conduct Endpoint Incident Investigations.

Cyber Drill Platform to conduct drill management and maturity assessments.

Interactive Vulnerability Demonstrator (iVD) and Interactive Vulnerability Management Tool (iVMT) tools to interactively demonstrate the vulnerabilities and track software vulnerabilities as central location respectively.

TCS is set to launch 'Identity as a Service Platform' next year to help its clients with common vulnerabilities and exposures details through its Pocket CVE application. TCS has more than 45 dedicated security operation centers (SOCs) and two multi-tenant SOCs. It has a functional Fraud and Forensic labs in Hyderabad, scan labs in Bhubaneshwar and Pune, and Cyber Command Centers in Hyderabad and Pune. TCS is planning to open a Fraud and Forensic lab in the US and Cyber Command Center labs in the Europe.

"TCS offers an extensive portfolio of managed and professional security services offerings at scale, and is currently providing these services to some of Canada's largest organizations," said Kevin Lonergan, Analyst, Infrastructure Solutions Group at IDC Canada.

"Our end to end security services and solutions portfolio, assessment tools and frameworks leverage of digital technologies to tackle threats and our continual investments in new platform-based solutions and skill development make us a trusted partner of choice for enterprises in Canada and the rest of the world," added Satish Thiagarajan.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of a vendor's success in the manufacturing supply chain planning (SCP) business process outsourcing and IT integration marketplace and help assess current and anticipated performance in the marketplace. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities & strategies, and current & future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendor.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that partners with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com .

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

1 IDC MarketScape: Canadian Security Services 2018 Vendor Assessment, Doc #CA43005218, March 2018.

