TCS Recognized as a Leader in Cloud Services by Everest Group

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been named a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Cloud Services1.

Among the 25 service providers evaluated in this assessment, TCS was positioned highest for Market Impact. The report highlights the company's significant investments in building a strong portfolio of cloud services backed by a mature suite of intellectual property, tools, and accelerators that addresses a multitude of use cases. It goes on to say that customers appreciate TCS' business acumen — ability to tie cloud value articulation to business case and customer centricity.

"Enterprises are transforming from a mindset of optimizing scarce resources, to one of harnessing abundance to create value. This is evident from the increasing adoption of cloud, and cloud-native architectures," said Krishnan Ramanujam, Global Head, Business and Technology Services, TCS. "We believe our positioning as a Leader is a testament to our capabilities in delivering a wide range of cloud services that assist organizations in their Business 4.0™ transformations and help them harness this abundance."

TCS helps enterprises design, execute, and sustain a cloud-led business ecosystem strategy, with services such as:

Cloud-native Application Services: Enable enterprises to design and build cloud-native applications that are independently deployable, lightweight, and agile, using microservices and containerization.

Enable enterprises to design and build cloud-native applications that are independently deployable, lightweight, and agile, using microservices and containerization. Cloud Advisory and Migration Services: Accelerate the cloud journey with decision services including the proprietary iCMC™ recommendation engine, cloud managed services, and the TCS Cloud Migration Factory that adopts an automated, intelligent factory model to rapidly migrate applications and data to private, public and hybrid cloud environments.

Accelerate the cloud journey with decision services including the proprietary iCMC™ recommendation engine, cloud managed services, and the TCS Cloud Migration Factory that adopts an automated, intelligent factory model to rapidly migrate applications and data to private, public and hybrid cloud environments. Business Ecosystem Integration Services Suite: Helps businesses integrate with larger ecosystems and create new customer-centric, augmented offerings. Builds a pervasive backbone for digital and cloud initiatives with complete integration services including API, iPaaS / cloud integration, enterprise service bus, event brokers and B2B integration, creating seamless pathways for real-time data exchange across ecosystem partners.

TCS has deep relationships with all the leading cloud technology providers. In addition, for customers with special requirements, TCS' Enterprise Cloud Platform offers a broad range of flexible private cloud infrastructure options, including PaaS.

TCS has an extensive portfolio of cloud-based intellectual property, with a proven record of enabling faster time-to-market, reducing risk and delivering business value. These include the TCS Advanced Drug Development Platform, ERP on Cloud, Hosted OSS/BSS (HOBS ) for CSPs, the TCS iON assessment platform, TAP™ for procure to pay, CHROMA™ for talent management, Intelligent Urban Exchange, and TCS BaNCS Cloud for banking and financial institutions.

"Cloud adoption is being driven by digital business needs such as faster time to value, agility to react to market dynamics, and high availability of critical systems," said Ashwin Venkatesan, Vice President, Everest Group. "TCS has built a strong cloud services portfolio powered by a mature suite of IP, tools, and accelerators that span a multitude of use cases across industries. Clients have specifically called out TCS' ability to articulate and showcase the business value of cloud as a key area of strength."

"Our extensive portfolio of cloud services backed by proprietary solutions, products, platforms and cloud partnerships coupled with other digital capabilities such as automation, customer and market analytics and insights, IoT and AI to anticipate events and respond in real time, all provide the foundations for businesses to transform their operations and seize new opportunities," added Krishnan Ramanujam.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

