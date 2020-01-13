TCS Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide1, for the sixth consecutive year, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"In a Business 4.0™ world, the adoption of cutting-edge quality engineering practices can help enterprises deliver unique and compelling customer experiences, while ensuring first time right quality at speed," said Prabhakar Karamsetty, Global Head, Quality Engineering and Transformation (QET), TCS. "We believe that our positioning in the Leaders Quadrant for the sixth consecutive year is a recognition of our vision, industry leading capabilities, investments in innovation and ability to enable our customers' transformation journeys."

TCS' QET practice offers a comprehensive portfolio of cognitive-powered services spanning the entire quality engineering value chain – including consulting and advisory, testing services implementation, managed services for test environment and test data management – helping global customers address their business, quality and risk management challenges. The company's newer offerings include Quality Engineering for Agile and DevOps, Cloud Migration Assurance, VR/AR Assurance and Video Assurance.

TCS has made significant investments in building intellectual property in the digital assurance domain. Its Customer Experience Assurance Platform measures and benchmarks the customer experience maturity of systems across five dimensions – usability, accessibility, compatibility, security and performance – using cognitive and machine learning techniques and provides remediation to enhance business outcomes. Smart QE is an AI-powered platform that accelerates the release cycle using contextual insights, predictive analytics and self-healing capabilities to enhance the quality and predictability of IT applications.

The Big Data and Test Automation Solution is a scalable, end-to-end test automation solution that assures quality of data in a big data environment. It delivers reusable automation scripts for smarter testing and validates existing analytical models to ensure accurate insights into business. TCS is also investing significantly in platform-based capabilities in other rapidly growing areas such as quality engineering for AI systems.

"TCS is significantly scaling up investments in various platforms that harness the power of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and machine learning to deliver superior value to its customers. Additionally, our Machine First™ Delivery Model is enabling enterprises to realize higher returns on their digital investments while delighting end-customers," added Prabhakar Karamsetty.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

