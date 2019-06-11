TCS Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America,1 for the third year in a row.

"To create a dynamic, collaborative and productive workplace in a Business 4.0™ world, enterprises' digital workplace initiatives must improve the end-to-end employee experience and transform every aspect of the digital workplace to deliver business productivity – the culture and experience, platforms and tools, technology infrastructure, processes and governance," said Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. "We believe our positioning as a Leader is a testament to our completeness of vision and ability to deliver the right digital experience."

TCS has a comprehensive set of digital workplace services to create intuitive, immersive and intelligent workplaces, enabled by user empathetic design and agile execution to create delightful employee experiences. This is characterized by:

Zero Touch IT: Machine First™ Delivery Model, powered by ignio™, a cognitive automation platform that uses its pre-built body of knowledge and context awareness to diagnose and fix IT operational issues autonomously

Use of Next Gen Technologies: Speech analytics, biometrics, experience analytics and other emerging technologies

Empowered User Experience: Persona-based omnichannel experience, leveraging a one-click solution for intuitive and immersive support

TCS' digital workplace services include:

Digital Service Desk: Leverages TCS-built intellectual property such as Mobitio™, ignio, chatbots, digital assistants, speech recognition technology, and gamification. Mobitio is an enterprise mobility platform embedded with intelligent automation and real-time analytics to provide location-aware services, creation and tracking of service requests on the go, and enterprise social collaboration.

Digital Workplace Studio: Monitors the end user landscape in real time, identifies potential causes of user issues, and triggers automated resolution. This helps enhance user productivity and experience.

TCS Intellispace: Delivers a smart and intelligent workplace that provides a highly intuitive and immersive end user experience.

"Our customer-centricity, design thinking-led consulting, deep technical knowledge, investments in intellectual property, extensive global footprint, and ability to deliver measurable business outcomes in the form of experience level agreements make us the preferred partner for our customers' workplace transformation initiatives," added Krishna Mohan.

1 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, Gartner, Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, January 14, 2019

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)



Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

