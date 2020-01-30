TCS Recognized as a Leader in Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing Services by Everest Group

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services. Additionally, it was named a Star Performer for having top quartile year-on-year improvement in its scores.

The report highlights TCS' Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™) that leverages digital technologies such as automation, analytics and cloud to drive digital transformation and help customers achieve their business outcomes. It says that TCS' capability across consulting, technology, and services, serves as one of its key strengths and has enabled it to win multiple deals. According to the report, the company has invested heavily in next-generation technologies and has successfully operationalized RPA, chatbots, and analytics in its HR services.

"In the Business 4.0™ era, digital technologies have completely changed the way we work, the work we do and how we perform. This demands a shift in our approach to access, engage and harness organizational talent with next-gen technologies," said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. "Our position as a Leader in this assessment is a testament to our Agile strategy, investments in innovation, and strong portfolio of solutions that are setting new benchmarks in HR operations."

TCS' comprehensive portfolio of MPHRO services, spanning the hire-to-retire lifecycle, leverages cognitive technology / AI, analytics, automation and platform solutions, to shape the future of HR. This includes TCS' proprietary cloud-based talent management solution – CHROMA™, AI-powered cognitive automation software – ignio™, HR BPaaS, interactive components such as chatbots and virtual agents, as well as mobility-based workplace solutions.

The company's Business 4.0 framework, MFDM, and robust partnerships with leading HCM platform providers help drive CHRO imperatives and accelerate HR transformations. Additionally, TCS' sustained investments in research and innovation focused on harnessing the power of digital technologies to reimagine operating models have helped it deliver exceptional business outcomes for its customers.

Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group, said, "TCS' strong growth is backed by its significant investment in revamping its operating model and enhancing its next-generation digital capabilities. Its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM), in conjunction with its technology and consulting capabilities, have enabled it to drive HR transformation and enhanced business outcomes for its clients. Additionally, TCS' focus on talent re-skilling, partnerships, and HR BPaaS positions it well to meet the evolving requirements of this dynamic market."

"With our deep contextual knowledge, investments in next-gen technology, and Machine First Delivery Model, we are helping enterprises re-imagine and future-proof their HR operations and deliver superior employee experiences," added Ashok Pai.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

