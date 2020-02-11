TCS Recognized as the #1 Top Employer in the United States for 2020

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as the Number One Top Employer in the United States, second in Canada and third across North America for its exceptional workplace practices, by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organization that certifies companies across the globe.

The Top Employers Institute recognizes enterprises that dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive people-first HR practices. TCS ranked highly in the U.S. and Canada for its global standards in digital learning, leadership development, and diversity and inclusion practices.

As one of the nation's largest job creators in the information technology sector, having hired more than 20,000 Americans – including 1,500 college graduates – since 2014, TCS invests deeply in its workforce. In 2019, 90 percent of TCS' U.S. employees were re-skilled in the latest digital technologies, tools and platforms, and globally, more than 327,000 employees were trained on multiple new technologies, and over 404,000 trained on Agile methods.

TCS' continued corporate diversity, inclusion and community engagements initiatives have also made a great impact. goIT, TCS' flagship student-focused experiential learning program that inspires underrepresented students towards careers in technology, reached a new milestone in 2019 by engaging more than 25,000 students since 2009 with the help of over 3,800 TCS employees acting as mentors. Furthermore, TCS' Ignite My Future in School program, which provides free professional development and resources for educators to integrate computational thinking into core school subjects such as math, science or social studies, reached more than 550,000 students and 9,000 teachers in 2019.

"By empowering our workforce with the newest digital tools, training and learning opportunities, we ensure the highest quality of services to our customers," said Surya Kant, President, North America, UK and Europe, TCS. "We are dedicated to helping our employees develop their careers and participate in community engagement opportunities that are making a lasting impact. Being named the #1 Top Employer in the U.S. for 2020 is recognition that our people-first HR practices are successful, resulting in industry leading talent retention rates."

TCS continues to be an employer of choice in North America, receiving more than 30 awards in the US and Canada in 2019. These include four Stevies® at the 2019 American Business Awards, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's 2019 Citizens Award for Best Commitment to Education Program, and being honored for the third consecutive year by Points of Light for being the '2019 Civic 50' Sector Leader for Information Technology. TCS also invests in platforms and programs that engage employee volunteers and support local communities, including the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, the TCS New York City Marathon, Boston Marathon, and Chicago Marathon.

"Recognizing our regional Certified Top Employers 2020 is an extremely proud moment for us all," said David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute. "This level of certification showcases the dedication to the consistent application of HR excellence on a regional level – an impressive commitment to enriching the world of work. Congratulations!"

The Top Employers Institute assesses participants through a global HR Best Practices Survey, which looks at over 600 people practices across 10 topics: talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and culture. The Institute evaluates the implementation of these HR practices and how they are supported through strategy, ownership, practices, measurement, and technology.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

