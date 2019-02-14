TCS Recognized for Extensive Investments and Empowerment of Communities across the Globe by CECP

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services, (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been honored by the Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) at its annual Board of Boards event in New York, for the global scale and impact of its employee volunteerism, community engagement, STEM education, and digital re-skilling programs.

CECP is a CEO-led coalition of 200 of the world's largest companies that account for $6.6 trillion in revenues and $21.2 billion in social impact investment. At their recent Board of Boards: Chief Executives Driving Corporate Purpose event held in New York, Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, received the CEO Force for Good award, alongside four other global business leaders.

"Receiving the CEO Force for Good award is a proud moment, particularly from a peer group of global leaders," said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and Managing Director, TCS. "I believe businesses must play a pivotal role in creating a fairer, more diverse and inclusive society. At TCS, we consider it not only a moral duty, but the fundamental ethos of our business to ensure we bring all our stakeholders along on this journey."

"As a coalition of the world's leading CEOs, we strive to identify and celebrate those who embody our mission to build a better world through business," said Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP. "No one company can address our social challenges on their own. We look to CEOs such as Rajesh Gopinathan, and the work of Tata Consultancy Services, to lead the way for important change at scale."

To prepare people for the future of work in the fourth industrial revolution, TCS is investing in re-skilling and up-skilling its current workforce, preparing young people currently in the education system for 21st century careers, and empowering women, minorities and underserved groups.

To date, TCS has trained more than 292,000 employees in new digital skills and has pioneered community education and up-skilling initiatives that are empowering more than two million people globally. In the US, TCS' Ignite My Future in School program has so far enabled 5,050 educators and 300,000 students across 55 school districts to adopt a trans disciplinary approach and incorporate computational thinking into school curricula. In the UK, the IT Futures program has reached 300,000 students by connecting charities, social enterprises and technology experts from TCS to deliver retraining programs in schools and universities. Furthermore, in India, TCS is supporting programs that bridge the digital divide and enable critically needed primary school education and adult literacy in underserved communities.

About CECP: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose

Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) is a CEO-led coalition that believes that a company's social strategy — how it engages with key stakeholders including employees, communities, investors, and customers —determines company success. Founded in 1999 by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman and other business leaders to create a better world through business, CECP has grown to a movement of more than 200 of the world's largest companies that represent $6.6 trillion in revenues, $21.2 billion in societal investment, 14 million employees, and $15 trillion in assets under management. CECP helps companies transform their social strategy by providing customized connections and networking, counsel and support, benchmarking and trends, and awareness building and recognition. For more information, visit http://cecp.co.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 417,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

