TCS Retains Position as America's Most Community-Minded Information Technology Company

TCS' Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework, innovation hubs and solutions, and diverse local workforce – comprised of 70 nationalities – enables Fortune 500 customers across the U.S. to grow and transform their business through digital technologies. TCS is one of the nation's largest job creators in the Information Technology sector, hiring more than 20,000 Americans, including 1,500 college graduates since 2014. Beyond its business, TCS has leveraged its technology expertise and digital platforms to create solutions for large-scale societal problems, engage local communities across the country through its education programs, partnerships and skills-based volunteerism initiatives, and enable cross-sector collaborations among industry, government, non-profit, and academic institutions.

"Being a purpose-driven organization is helping TCS accelerate innovation for business growth and social good. With our community initiatives we are empowering greater access, equity and inclusion in society," said Balaji Ganapathy, Head, Workforce Effectiveness, TCS. "We stay committed to leveraging the very best of our intellectual, technology, human and financial capital to improve societal outcomes."

TCS was selected by Points of Light for its investment, integration, institutionalization, and the impact of its community engagement programs. Over the last decade, TCS' community initiatives have spanned across 130+ cities in U.S. and 25+ cities in Canada, impacting over 5 million people, and generating an equivalent impact of $35 million in social good. Thought leadership programs such as Digital Empowers, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, TCS has engaged over 800 organizations to explore ways in which technology can be leveraged for social good.

Globally, TCS has worked with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Closing the Skills Gap 2020, a global call for measurable commitments from leading companies to train, reskill and upskill the current and future workforce. In 2019, TCS and WEF announced that they have received commitments to retrain more than 17.2 million of the world's current and future workforce, and TCS directly pledged to impact over 1.2 million people through internal skilling and K-12 education efforts.

TCS considers it not only a moral obligation, but the fundamental ethos of its business to ensure it brings along all stakeholders on its growth journey. TCS is working towards access, equity, inclusion, and wellbeing in ways that demonstrate a community focused mindset: reskilling and upskilling TCS' current and newly hired workforce; preparing young people for 21st century careers; empowering women, minorities and underserved groups; and caring for our planet and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Reskilling and upskilling TCS' current and newly hired workforce

TCS relies on the skills of its rich talent pool of more than 424,000 employees – 36 percent of whom are women – to deliver innovative digital transformation solutions for global customers. Three years ago, it embarked on an ambitious effort to provide its entire workforce with rapidly evolving digital skills through an anytime-anywhere-any device model. TCS has successfully up-skilled more than 311,000 employees in new digital competencies, including 348,000 in Agile methodologies, promoting a culture of life-long-learning.

Preparing young people, women, minorities, and underserved groups for 21st century careers

There are more than 500,000 unfilled technology jobs in the U.S. right now, and less than 1.5 of the 50 million students in the U.S. K-12 education system are learning any form of computing skills; of which alarmingly only 22 percent are girls and 13 percent from minorities. TCS understands that industry needs to work along with the education system to make sure that students gain skills that are relevant and contextual to the needs of 21st century careers. TCS has taken the same modular, scalable, sustainable framework used in transformational IT projects to address this need.

Since 2009, over 22,500 students across 77 cities have benefited from TCS goIT, a student-focused experiential learning program that inspires underrepresented students towards careers in technology. Among these students, about 42 percent are girls, who are historically underrepresented in STEM fields.

TCS and Discovery Education's Ignite My Future in School program has empowered 8,000+ teachers using a transdisciplinary approach to integrate computational thinking into every subject, reaching over 467,000 students since September 2018. Through 700+ annual service projects, over 40 percent of employees volunteer in their local community. Moreover, TCS has helped create cross-sector initiatives like Million Women Mentors, which have connected more than one million industry professionals as mentors for girls and women since 2014.

"Businesses are an important driver of social good in communities through the power and passion of employees and strategic investment in causes that matter. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services are powerful examples of how companies can build and sustain purpose in their brands," said Natalye Paquin, President and CEO, Points of Light.

Caring for our planet and promoting a healthy lifestyle

TCS leverages its leadership in technology and consulting to provide pro-bono tech services to social impact organizations in the U.S. that support the planet and the health of Americans. TCS has a long-standing partnership with the American Red Cross in the U.S., and close to 5,000 employees have come together to support rescue, recovery and rehabilitation efforts during disasters. To help address the issue of heart disease and encourage a healthy lifestyle, TCS is also a National Corporate Team Walk and National Wear Red Day Partner with the American Heart Association. More than 25,250 employee touchpoints across 110+ cities have supported the cause, positively impacting thousands of lives.

The Civic 50, an initiative of Points of Light, recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation each year as determined by an annual survey. By benchmarking and celebrating best practices, it provides a framework for good corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and other resources to improve the quality of life in their communities. Honored every year at Points of Light's Conference on Volunteering and Service, The Civic 50 is a roadmap for how companies can turn good intentions into sound business practices.

About Points of Light

Points of Light – the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

