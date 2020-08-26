TCS Sweeps Up 18 Stevies at 2020 Great Employers Awards

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it won 18 Stevies® at the 2020 Great Employers Awards. TCS was recognized with six Gold Stevies, eight Silver Stevies and four Bronze Stevies for achievements in the United States, Canada, and India.

The Stevie awards recognize TCS' human resources, talent development, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and business practices focused on attracting and retaining the best talent to build a global, diverse workforce. They also reflect the priority TCS places on providing a safe, stimulating environment that is flexible, nurtures social interaction, fosters innovation, and builds a result-oriented, high-performance culture.

In the United States, TCS was recognized for its industry-leading job creation across the country and HR practices that include employee onboarding, talent development, training, and engagement. TCS' leadership in talent development and use of technology amid the pandemic to deploy purpose-driven learning tools for thousands of North American employees, including phygital bootcamps and certifications, enabled career transformations, while providing donations to charities fighting COVID-19 for every hour invested.

TCS Canada was praised for its robust CSR strategy that empowered 50 percent of all Canadian employees to participate in more than 4,000 hours of volunteering. This included the mentoring and training of almost 100 school teachers as part of goIT – TCS' flagship community engagement program that provides more than 2,000 K-12 students with hands-on coding, robotics and design projects aimed at inspiring an interest in technology careers.

Furthermore, TCS was recognized with a Silver Stevie for the Most Innovative Work-From-Home Plan, given its swift transition in the wake of Covid-19, to a resilient and adaptable working model utilizing TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces™ (SBWS™) framework. Within a matter of three weeks, SBWS enabled over 95 percent of TCS' employees to work from the comfort of their homes, ensuring business continuity for customers. This has now become the preferred operating model for customers looking to take full advantage of their talent ecosystem to maximize business opportunities. SBWS goes beyond infrastructure and cyber security and encompasses key elements such as talent management, employee engagement, processes, governance mechanisms, and collaboration and engagement practices.

TCS won the following awards:

Gold Stevie - Most Innovative Use of HR Technology During the Pandemic – TCS United States

Gold Stevie - Achievement in Certification Programs – TCS Canada

Gold Stevie - Achievement in Machine Learning and AI – TCS Canada

Gold Stevie - Best CSR Strategy – TCS Canada

Gold Stevie - Onboarding Team of the Year - TCS United States

Gold Stevie – Achievement in Recruitment – TCS United States

Silver Stevie - Most Innovative Work-From-Home Plan – All Other Nations - TCS' Swift Transition to Remote Working Leveraging its Secure Borderless Workspaces™ Model - TCS India

Silver Stevie - Employer of the Year - Computer Software - More Than 250 Employees - TCS United States

Silver Stevie - Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion - TCS United States

Silver Stevie - Achievement in New Employee Onboarding - TCS United States

Silver Stevie - Achievement in Performance Management - TCS United States

Silver Stevie - Achievement in Recruitment – TCS Canada

Silver Stevie - Most Valuable Employer – TCS North America

Silver Stevie - Most Valuable HR Team – TCS United States

Bronze Stevie - Most Innovative Work-From-Home Plan - TCS United States

Bronze Stevie - Best Use of Games and Simulations for Learning - TCS Canada

Bronze Stevie - Engagement/Happiness Team of the Year - TCS United States

Bronze Stevie - Most Innovative Workplace Redesign - TCS United States

"In the wake of COVID-19, TCS has worked tirelessly to ensure business continuity, talent development and employee safety, and remains committed to helping power many of the world's most mission-critical industries," said Surya Kant, Chairman – North America, TCS. "The 18 Stevie Awards are a reflection of our dynamic human resources and business strategies that engage employees across all levels of the organization to build and harness a diverse culture of openness, performance, learning, growth and community outreach."

"In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we've confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021," said Maggie Gallagher, President, Stevie Awards.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted across a wide range of HR-related categories and included 90 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 448,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up to date on TCS global news, follow @TCS News.

TCS media contacts:

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

www.tcs.com

