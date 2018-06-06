TCS to Establish Center for Advanced Computing to Develop High Performance Computing Solutions

The new Center at TCS' Super Computing facility in Pune, India will be enabled by integrating the latest Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with Intel® Omni-Path Fabric (Intel® OP Fabric), Intel® Optane™ technology, BigDL and additional Intel technologies in the future. The Center will focus on enabling TCS specialists to leverage the most advanced HPC, HPDA, and AI technologies for enterprises and academia to enable breakthroughs and create industry specific solutions across life sciences, genomics, manufacturing, technology, retail, utilities, banking, and the insurance sectors, as well as testing and research in areas that include weather forecasting and disaster monitoring.

Cutting edge solutions, for example, developed at the Center for Advanced Computing will be leveraged for real world applications to address complex computing needs for research initiatives in life sciences, where simulations and molecular structural modeling are becoming increasingly common, and in the finance industry where risk and asset management rely on large computational data analysis. In addition, the center will enable multiple Centers of Excellence within TCS focused on digital technologies and HPC/HPDA. These Centers of Excellence will focus on emerging technology, and develop next generation solutions to address industry specific challenges.

The Center for Advanced Computing will work seamlessly across the Americas, Asia Pacific, PRC, and Europe, supporting global customers, assisting them in leading edge research and creating innovative solutions using HPC, HPDA, and AI. The Center will further strengthen TCS and Intel's existing collaboration beyond the current focus areas in Internet of Things and AI. HPC Cloud Services, Converged HPC Infrastructure and the range of HPC, HPDA, and AI solutions will be focus areas of this Center, and will utilize high performance machine learning and deep learning libraries optimized for the Intel® portfolio of technologies, including the Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® Xeon Phi™ processors.

"HPC combined with digital transformation technologies including Cloud, cognitive computing and advanced analytics are a critical lever for enterprises across the globe to transform their businesses," said V. Rajanna, Vice President and Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. "HPC capabilities are critical for enterprises to become "Business 4.0" prepared, and TCS and Intel are on the forefront helping customers reimagine their products and services through high performing research that will transform the product experience for the end user."

"Convergence efforts are being focused on combining HPC and 'big data' analytics workloads together using a unified HPC system. This engagement enables the capability to bring advanced analytical tools to scientists, which can enable extreme data processing capabilities, some of which are complementary to analyzing large HPC simulations," said Lisa Davis, Vice President in the Intel Datacenter Group and GM of the Digital Transformation & Scale Solutions Group. "The TCS Center for Advanced Computing, enabled by the Intel's latest HPC, HPDA, and AI technologies delivering breakthrough performance, power efficiency and application compatibility, will help pave the way for new scientific discoveries and far-reaching benefits."

"The new era of transformation in cognitive business areas has enabled new opportunities for TCS to leverage AI, Cloud and converged infrastructure in the HPC space thus breaking barriers of scale and complexity while significantly improving adoptability and performance," said Krishna Mohan, Global Head - CBO IT Infrastructure Services, TCS. "TCS' collaboration with Intel to create a Center for Advanced Computing strengthens our mutual commitment to address critical enterprise issues by significantly reducing the time and increasing the performance in many research processes resulting in faster time to market products and services."

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

