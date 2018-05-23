TCS Welcomes 400+ New Employees to St. Petersburg

TCS will occupy several floors of Transamerica's building at 570 Carillon Parkway in St. Petersburg, as part of a multi-year agreement with Transamerica to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into an integrated modern platform, and drive growth opportunities through superior customer service. More than 430 former Transamerica employees now work for TCS at this new St. Petersburg facility, as part of TCS recruiting and investing in more than 2,200 Transamerica jobs across the U.S. in multiple locations.

"This is great news, not just for St. Petersburg, but for all of Florida. Through tax cuts and our business-friendly environment, Florida continues to attract and grow world-class businesses like TCS that create jobs for our families and have a positive impact on our communities," said Governor Rick Scott. "The Tampa Bay area is one of the fastest growing areas of our state and is a leader in demand for STEM jobs."

The St. Petersburg office is a new U.S. business center for TCS, adding to the 1,000+ employees already serving American businesses throughout the state. As part of TCS' ongoing investment in the region, the company plans to expand its flagship goIT education program, which was successfully launched last year in St. Petersburg. The program has been inspiring underserved youth to explore app development, design thinking and technology careers since 2008.

Additionally, TCS plans to bring its Ignite My Future in School program to Florida, providing free professional development and resources for educators to integrate computational thinking – a foundational skill for 21st century careers – into core subjects. Nationally, Ignite My Future in School aims to reach 20,000 educators and one million students over a five-year period.

Over past several years, TCS has also made a tremendous community impact in Florida where our employees work and live. Since 2010, TCS has hosted 177 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) events across the state, involving 5,550 employees who donated 14,940 hours at local food banks, schools and community gardens, among others. As a result, TCS has built meaningful relationships with local nonprofits including Hope Lodge, the American Red Cross, the American Heart Association, and March of Dimes.

"We are excited to welcome more than 430 Floridians to our workforce and new office building in St. Petersburg as we continue to invest in the best local talent and increase our presence across the great state of Florida," said Suresh Muthuswami, President and Global Head, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Platforms, TCS. "TCS is a leading industry employer in the U.S., striving to help American companies like Transamerica to digitally transform their business and capitalize on rapidly evolving customer demands. We look forward to partnering with St. Petersburg's city, state and local organizations to further build upon our business and community impact."

TCS has invested nearly $3 billion in the U.S. over the past three years and has been among the top two IT services job creators in the U.S. It is also one of America's 50 most community-minded organizations, engaging nearly two million Americans through its extensive nationwide STEM education programs, academic partnerships and endowments to schools such as Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell Tech and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that partners with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com .

