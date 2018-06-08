TCS Wins 2018 Pega Partner Excellence Award

TCS received this award for its strategic investments in offerings that harness the capabilities of Pega solutions to help customers transform their businesses by enabling intelligent operations, automation and business agility. TCS' use of automation improves customer engagement, while enhancing employee productivity, and use of AI is providing customers a differentiating experience, resulting in integrated end-to-end transformations in line with their digital goals.

"TCS and Pega continue to co-innovate and deliver positive outcomes to our joint customers by harnessing the power of automation," said PR Krishnan, Executive Vice President and the global head of the Enterprise Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence Unit at TCS. "The Partner Excellence Award from Pega is a testament to our commitment of harnessing the capabilities of Pega products that enable automation and intelligent processing to digitally transform customer experiences for our clients, helping them to become Business 4.0 enterprises."

"This award is truly well deserved," said Ken Nicholson, VP, Global Alliances, Pegasystems. "TCS is a strategic partner for Pega and has worked closely with us to use Pega solutions to help customers drive growth, enhance customer experience and increase business agility through automation. We extend our congratulations to TCS and look forward to continuing this partnership to the benefit of our customers."

TCS is a Pega Strategic Consulting Partner, the highest level of Pega services partnerships. TCS has one of the largest Pega ecosystems, with more than 75 percent of its Pega employees certified as specialists, plus a competency and business solution center focused on Pega technologies and established academic partnerships.

In addition to this esteemed accolade, TCS received the Pega Partner Excellence Award in 2017 for Driving Customer Success: Advanced Practice Development.

About Tata Consultancy Services:

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

