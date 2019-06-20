TCS Wins 2019 Pega Partner Award for Excellence in Digital Transformation

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has been recognized for Excellence in Digital Transformation in the 2019 Pega Partner Awards. The award recognizes TCS for developing and delivering digital process automation (DPA) solutions for clients within the financial services industry. Solutions include digital technologies such as AI and automation to transform business processes and reimagine the customer experience.

Using TCS' Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework and Machine First™ approach, TCS has delivered global business projects with Pega that enable seamless digital transformation for customers, allowing them to radically rethink their key business processes and achieve performance breakthroughs that meet their digital goals.

"Adopting a machine first approach to digital transformation is helping enterprises successfully augment human capability with automation and AI to support complex problem solving and better decision making," said PR Krishnan, Global Head, Enterprise Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence Unit, TCS. "TCS is honored to receive the Excellence in Digital Transformation award from Pega, and we are excited to see our partnership evolve across ecosystems to build intelligent enterprises that improve customer experiences and business operations."

"We're happy to acknowledge TCS' high performance with this Excellence in Digital Transformation award," said Ken Nicholson, Vice President, Global Alliances, Pegasystems. "We honor and celebrate our alliance partners, who play an essential role in delivering transformational business outcomes for our mutual clients, and we're proud to acknowledge the role TCS has played in this respect."

TCS is a Pega Global Alliance partner with one of the largest service practices around, spread across North America, Europe, APAC, India, and the Middle East. Over the past 19 years, TCS has executed large, complex, multi-geo transformational projects for some of the largest corporations across industries, with offerings that include robotic process automation, business process and decision management systems, conversational systems (chatbots/virtual agents), natural language processing, machine learning, and AI-led solutions.

This builds on Pega's previous recognition of TCS in its PegaWorld Partner Awards program, including: Partner Excellence in Thought Leadership: Agile Enterprise (Digital Process Automation, 2018), Advanced Practice Development (2017), and Best Transformation Project (2016).

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

