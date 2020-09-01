TCS Wins 2020 Gartner Communications Award

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has won the 2020 Gartner Communications Award in the category Excellence in Building a Corporate Brand for its campaign Digital Transformation with Business 4.0™.

The Gartner Communications Awards support and showcase the great work of communicators who have achieved real, measurable business outcomes in their organizations. TCS' Business 4.0 campaign was chosen from among 200 entries from organizations across 30 countries. It was recognized for defining a truly unique, differentiated brand that fulfills stakeholder needs, building a brand connection with external audiences, helping employees fulfill the brand promise, and measuring the impact of the corporate brand on employees and other audiences.

TCS launched the Business 4.0 thought leadership framework to provide enterprises a roadmap for their digital transformation. The framework identified four winning behaviors for success in the Business 4.0 world: Driving mass personalization, creating exponential value, leveraging ecosystems, and embracing risk, all accomplished by harnessing the power of new technologies such as cloud, internet of things, analytics, automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

"The judges loved this company's approach to raising brand awareness through the eyes of their customers and making customers the hero of that story. Their multi phased layered effort involved brand ambassadors and several kinds of channels and storytelling approaches. And they sealed the deal with very impressive metrics which pointed to clear impact on business performance," said Dorian Cundick, VP, Advisory, Gartner.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition from the expert jury. To showcase how our Business 4.0 thought leadership framework helps enterprises draw up their digital transformation roadmaps, we leveraged storytelling as a powerful tool, and got our customers to narrate their individual growth and transformation journeys. The outcome was a very effective communication of how our framework works in real life, and a differentiated positioning for TCS in the market. The large number of market-defining transformational engagements we have entered into in the last couple of years is a strong validation of that strategy," said Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS.

This latest recognition follows a host of awards won by TCS year to date, for its marketing and communications efforts, including a Gold Stevie in the category Mobile Marketing Campaign of the Year and a Silver Stevie in the category Best User Experience at the 2020 American Business Awards®. Additionally, TCS was recognized by Brand Finance as the fastest growing brand of the decade by brand value, and among the Top 3 brands in IT services globally.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 443,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS media contacts:

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

www.tcs.com

