TCS Wins 2020 Microsoft Canada IMPACT Award for Excellence in Datacenter Migration

TORONTO and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been awarded the 2020 Canada IMPACT Award for Datacenter Migration by Microsoft Corporation.

The annual awards recognize partners for their outstanding work, customer excellence, and innovative solutions leveraging Microsoft products, services and technology. TCS was recognized with the Datacenter Migration IMPACT Award for driving strong business outcomes for its customers, including enhanced security, increased agility, more resiliency, strong TCO benefits and improved governance through both repeatable solutions and transformational wins.

"We are honored to recognize TCS for the Datacenter Migration Award at this year's IMPACT awards," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Canada. "Even throughout a challenging year, TCS has proven to be an outstanding partner committed to the highest levels of innovation and customer excellence empowering organizations across Canada with industry-leading solutions to achieve more."

Husky Energy, a Canadian integrated energy company, partnered with TCS to migrate core applications to Microsoft Azure. "Our partnership with TCS has accelerated our cloud migration journey," said Jason Hinchliff, VP & Chief Information Officer, Husky. "This has been key to reducing operating costs while increasing the flexibility, resiliency, and agility of our systems so we can focus on driving innovation and creating value for our business."

TCS has been helping customers in Canada and elsewhere get the innovation edge on the cloud – whether in the cloud, hybrid or on the edge. TCS is a Microsoft Gold Competency Partner, the highest-level in the Microsoft Partner Network community and has best-in-class capabilities to deploy Microsoft business solutions. Additionally, it is a designated Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Partner, recognizing TCS' proven expertise in delivering the highest quality of service on Azure.

TCS provides end-to-end application modernization and migration services on Azure, using a customer-centric, productized approach that accelerates the transformation journey. It has invested in building a rich portfolio of intellectual property that enhances speed-to-market and delivers superior business outcomes. Key components include Cloud Mason, Cloud Counsel, the Intelligent Cloud Migration Continuum (iCMC™), Cloud Migration Factory, Cloud Exponence™ and the Azure Optimal Adoption Framework. To date, TCS has successfully completed over 900 Azure engagements, and currently supports more than 1.3 million servers and over 220,000 cloud instances.

"In the new normal, enterprises are leveraging the cloud to unlock value and to build an adaptive core that enhances operational resilience and supports their digital aspirations," said Soumen Roy, Country Head, TCS Canada. "We are pleased to receive the 2020 Canada IMPACT Award that recognizes our customer-centricity, strong partnership with Microsoft and the ability to successfully drive enterprise-wide business transformations for customers."

TCS' Microsoft Business Unit offers a full complement of services and solutions around Microsoft technologies, catering to all stakeholders in the enterprise and helping customers worldwide accelerate their growth and transformation journeys. To date, the unit has completed over 8,500 successful engagements for 500 clients that include several Fortune 500 companies.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 443,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS media contacts:

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

www.tcs.com

