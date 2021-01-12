TCS Wins Award for AI Software that Helps Firms Protect Returning Workers During COVID-19

The IoT Breakthrough Awards showcase the innovators, leaders and visionaries that exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe. Nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the IoT industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

IUX for Workplace Resilience helps enterprises make it safer for employees to return to work amid COVID-19 by combining risk analytics with key business relaunch functions such as workforce safety, regulation compliance, operational resilience, and customer engagement. It is part of TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces™ model, which enabled its workforce of over 453,000 across 46 countries to work remotely in just a few weeks.

The software creates a safer workplace for employees with business-critical responsibilities that require them to be in the office. From concept to deployment, it took just four weeks for TCS to begin running the solution at its first location. Currently, TCS has successfully deployed the solution across nearly all its locations in 19 cities in India, and is doing so at key TCS facilities in the United States and Canada.

"IUX for Workplace Resilience is playing a critical role in helping keep employees in the office safe during the pandemic, while providing data-driven insights that help enterprises become more resilient to future unknown challenges," said Ashvini Saxena, Global Head, Digital Software & Solutions, TCS. "The IoT Breakthrough Award is a validation of TCS' ability to unlock the insights necessary to maintain business continuity even in these unprecedented times."

Powered by TCS' big data and IoT analytics platform, IUX for Workplace Resilience can ingest and apply real-time analytics to any form of data – from public health and employee records to video, HR, supply chain, IoT devices and operations data. The software uses artificial intelligence to spot correlations, uncover insights, make predictions, and offer recommendations for making business more resilient, displaying them as visualizations on a business command dashboard. These visualizations enable administrators to monitor the daily risk profile and risk prediction to make data-driven decisions on which of the employees can be safely allowed to return to work, if required.

"Making the workplace safer for returning employees during COVID-19 is a breakthrough application for the Internet of Things," said James Johnson, Managing Director, IoT Breakthrough. "We're excited to bestow the Enterprise IoT Management Innovation Award to TCS because their IUX for Workplace Resilience solution represents the power and promising future of IoT technology."

