TCS Wins Big Data and Analytics Innovation Award for its Intelligent Urban Exchange Software

The Channel Innovation Awards recognize channel players across North America, which are at the forefront of innovation and are galvanizing the channel to advance into new opportunities and growth. TCS received the Big Data and Analytics Innovation Award for its Intelligent Urban Exchange City Command Center software.

"Building smart cities is only possible through an ecosystem of partnerships. As smart cities refocus on the needs of citizens, they will rely on channel partners who can deliver solutions that help them meet the rising expectations of urban dwellers," said Sridhar Rao, Global Head, Engineering & Product Management, Digital Software & Solutions Group, TCS, who accepted the award. "We are delighted to be recognized by Channel Partner Insight for our software."

The TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange City Command Center is an interconnected city ecosystem solution that leverages advanced machine learning and AI technology to help urban leaders identify, view and analyze city-wide events in real time. The software integrates diverse municipal event data with sources such as video and displays them on an Integrated City Operational Dashboard to help city leaders make better decisions that improve quality of life.

Pre-integrated software from TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group enables channel partners under pressure to transform their business models to deliver value to their clients sooner and position themselves for future digital transformation business opportunities. Purpose-built for industries, the software provides specific use cases for retail, banking, telecommunications and cities that help partners transform their clients' businesses faster, without significant investments in reskilling. For information on becoming a TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group partner, visit: https://dss.tcs.com/partnering-with-tcs-digital-software-and-solutions-group/

About TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group

Launched in 2014, TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group is a strategic growth business within TCS that helps customers undergo critical digital transformations with modular, scalable and fully integrated, industry-tailored licensed software and solutions. Industries served are Cities, Retail, Communications and Banking and Financial Services. These four markets have a particularly urgent need to adopt emerging technologies to enhance customer intelligence capabilities and rapidly shift product and service offerings to compete in highly competitive and customer-centric arenas. For more information, visit the TCS website or the Digital Software & Solutions Group page on LinkedIn.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group media contact:

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com

Phone: +1 646 313 4582

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com Phone: +65 9138 4370 Australia and New Zealand Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com Phone: +61 422 989 682 Benelux Email: joost.galema@tcs.com Phone: +31 615 903387 Central Europe Email: anke.maibach@tcs.com Phone: + 49 172 6615789 Europe Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com Phone : +46723989188 India Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com Phone: +91 22 6778 9960 Japan Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com Phone: +81 80-2115-0989 Latin America Email: martin.karich@tcs.com Phone: +569 6170 9013 Nordics Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com Phone: +46 70 317 80 24 UK Email: peter.devery@tcs.com Phone: +44 20 3155 2421 USA / Canada Email: b.trounson@tcs.com Phone: +1 646 313 4594

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

http://www.tcs.com/

