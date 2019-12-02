TCS Wins Corporate Social Responsibility Award for Ignite My Future in School Program

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been selected as this year's winner of the Organization for International Investment's (OFII) Corporate Social Responsibility Award.

OFII recognizes a member company each year for its outstanding efforts in corporate social responsibility (CSR). This award exemplifies the vast CSR achievements international companies have made in communities around the U.S.

TCS was selected for its Ignite My Future in School (IMFIS) program – a pioneering effort in partnership with Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital education content and professional development for K-12 classrooms. The program seeks to empower U.S. educators through a transdisciplinary teaching approach that integrates computational thinking into core subjects like math, science, art, and social studies. The program, offered free of charge, also includes instructional resources and year-round curriculum support, enabling students to obtain the necessary skills required for future careers across all industries.

"Across America, Ignite My Future in School is transforming the way educators, students and schools learn computational thinking as a foundational skill," said Surya Kant, President of North America, U.K. and Europe, TCS. "We are committed to empowering students with 21st century skills, expanding access and equity to opportunities in the new digital economy."

"More than half a million students are better prepared for the 21st century economy because of the significant investment TCS is making into our educational system," said Nancy McLernon, President and CEO, OFII. "They are a perfect example of how international companies benefit America's economy and workforce."

Research suggests that by 2020, there will be one million more computer science and technology related jobs in the U.S. than graduates qualified to fill them. IMFIS is the first and only solution that addresses the foundational skills gap that creates this shortfall, by leveraging computational thinking as a foundational and critical learning skill that is incorporated seamlessly within the school day and integrated into lesson plans.

Since its inception in 2017, IMFIS has reached over 10,000 teachers and nearly 600,000 students, with a goal of engaging 20,000 teachers and one million U.S. students by 2021. The program offers hands-on training delivered by Discovery Education experts and is launched in partnership with states, school districts, and schools via TECHademy events. Our barrier free platform also offers 65 readily available and subject relevant resources including lesson plans, curriculum connectors, family activities, and self-paced e-modules.

About OFII

OFII is the only organization focused exclusively on supporting the international business community in Washington. Representing the U.S. operations of many of the world's leading international companies, OFII ensures that policymakers at the federal, state and local level understand the critical role that foreign direct investment (FDI) plays in America's economy. OFII advocates for fair, non-discriminatory treatment of foreign-based companies and promotes policies that will encourage them to establish U.S. operations, which in turn increases American employment and U.S. economic growth. For more information, visit http://ofii.org/.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9138 4370 Australia and New Zealand Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682 Benelux Email: joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387 Canada Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com Email: +1 647 790 7602 Central Europe Email: anke.maibach@tcs.com

Phone: + 49 172 6615789 Europe Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com

Phone: +46723989188 India Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com Phone: +91 22 6778 9960 Japan Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80-2115-0989 Latin America Email: martin.karich@tcs.com

Phone: +569 6170 9013 Nordics Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com Phone: +46 70 317 80 24 UK Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421 USA Email: b.trounson@tcs.com

Phone: +1 646 313 4594

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

www.tcs.com

