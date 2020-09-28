TCS Wins Four Stevie® Awards at the 2020 International Business Awards

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it won four Stevies® at the 2020 International Business Awards. TCS was recognized with two Gold Stevies, one Silver Stevie and one Bronze Stevie for achievements in North America and India.

TCS' IT-Ultimatix received a Gold Stevie under the 'IT Department of the Year' category for establishing a purpose-driven, resilient, and adaptable future-ready IT unit. With its strategic principles of user-first, Machine First™, and cloud-first, Ultimatix transformed TCS internally by focusing on large-scale transformations and expanding investments in best-in-class digital technologies. As a result, Ultimatix won 18 international and national recognitions in one year.

TCS was recognized with a Gold Stevie under the 'Mobile Site & App – Sports' category for the record-breaking 2019 TCS NYC Marathon App. New and enhanced features included surprise-and-delight AR experiences, unlimited and real-time runner tracking, digital cheer cards, and a finishing-time predictor. These elements helped the app generate more than 490,000 downloads—making it the most downloaded marathon app ever.

TCS Optumera™ won a Silver Stevie under the 'Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution' category for leveraging AI to help global retailers take better and faster strategic merchandising and supply chain decisions. By considering more than 3,000 factors, the suite identifies sales, margin, and cost opportunities, and recommends how businesses can optimize space, realize 3-5 percent increases in sales, see up to a 50 percent reduction in time spent, and a 20-30 percent reduction in costs.

TCS was also recognized with a Bronze Stevie for the 'Most Exemplary Employer' category given its swift transition in the wake of COVID-19, to a resilient and adaptable working model utilizing TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces™ (SBWS™) framework. TCS switched to this location-agnostic operating model within a matter of days and enabled over 95 percent of TCS' employees to work from the comfort of their homes, ensuring their safety and business continuity for customers.

"TCS is a purpose-driven, resilient and adaptable organization that drives digital transformation and innovation using the most cutting-edge technologies to change the way business and IT work together," said Abhijit Mazumder, Chief Information Officer, TCS. "These awards are a testament to our focus on innovation and act as a great motivation for us to achieve the unachievable."

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Maggie Gallagher, President, Stevie Awards.

TCS won the following awards:

Gold Stevie – IT Department of the Year: TCS IT Ultimatix – TCS India

Gold Stevie – Mobile Site & App – Sports: 2019 TCS New York City Marathon App – TCS United States

Silver Stevie – New Products and Product Management – Business Technology Solution – Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution: TCS Optumera™ – TCS United States

Bronze Stevie – Most Exemplary Employer: TCS SBWSTM – TCS India

