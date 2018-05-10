TCS Wins Six Stevies® at the 2018 American Business Awards®

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of virtually every size and industry were considered this year, and more than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie® Award winners.

TCS received a Gold Stevie® in the Mobile Marketing Campaign of the Year category for its 2017 TCS New York City Marathon App, which included new features designed to boost engagement for runners, spectators and fans. The app received a world record 334,000 downloads in 2017 – up 5% year-over-year – and the iOS version of the app ranked #1 on race day among free apps in the App Store.

TCS received a Silver Stevie® in the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year category for its Ignite My Future In School (IMFIS) program, a first-of-its-kind, multi-million dollar initiative that leverages computational thinking and new teaching resources as a catalyst to transform the way K-12 students learn across America. The program has a vision of engaging 20,000 educators and 1 million students over a five year period; and in its first school year has already engaged 2,500+ educators through in-person full-day professional development and virtual sessions, reaching 155,000+ students, and gaining national recognition from nearly a dozen Congressional leaders.

Several factors contributed to TCS winning four Bronze Stevie® awards, including Company of the Year:

TCS' recent partnership with Transamerica to digitally transform its life and annuities business through a groundbreaking $2+ billion multi-year agreement, while hiring more than 2,200 Transamerica employees nationally.

Being recognized as one of the three most valuable brands in the IT Services industry by Brand Finance, and investing nearly $3 billion in the U.S. over the past three years.

in the U.S. over the past three years. TCS' HR leadership and commitment to being a world class organization through its digital workforce management practices and in-depth training programs such as FRESCO PLAY (TCS' internal digital learning platform), which aide employees in their development and growth at the company.

"TCS has been deeply invested in helping American businesses and local communities to grow and transform for more than 40 years. We also pride ourselves on engaging our employees through a culture of learning, collaboration and performance," said Surya Kant, President, North America, U.K. and Europe, TCS. "Recognition by the American Business Awards® is a testament to our focus on helping U.S. businesses to navigate and digitally transform in today's Business 4.0 era, plus our commitment to being a lead corporate citizen and employer of choice."

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie® Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

The American Business Awards, nicknamed the 'Stevies' for the Greek word 'crowned,' will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

