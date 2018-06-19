TCS Wins 'Social Responsibility Award' Three Years in a Row

Officially launched in 2014, the program was designed with the goal of providing local and regional nonprofits access to the human and technology capital vital to function more proficiently. While nonprofit organizations represent approximately 2.1 percent of U.S. GDP, many small and moderate sized nonprofits face growth challenges, including governance, reporting, fundraising, measurement, and scale. By deploying digital technologies in a strategic manner, nonprofits can improve the reach, efficiency and impact of their programs and ultimately help more individuals, families and communities.

To date, TCS employees have volunteered in excess of 33,000 hours under this initiative, benefiting more than 250 nonprofit organizations and resulting in over $5M in social good. NPower has served as TCS' nonprofit partner for this program since its conception, and this award is a recognition of the sustained impact of this partnership. Every new campus hire has the opportunity to participate in a Pro-bono Tech Consulting Project during their Initial Learning Program at TCS' Global Delivery Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and TCS' Canada Headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. For TCS' early-career tech professionals, these projects serve as a way to introduce them to TCS' culture of volunteerism and community engagement.

"We are honored to partner with TCS to unleash the exceptional talent of their new hires to address both the business and programmatic needs of nonprofit partners through technology," said Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO, Npower. "Across the nonprofit sector, tech capacity could be improved dramatically. Through this program, TCS helps fill the gap."

"In today's Business 4.0 era, nonprofit organizations can harness the power of technology to leapfrog innovation and create exponential value for their beneficiaries. By providing pro-bono tech consulting services to nonprofits in need, our employees are unlocking this potential and serving as catalysts for change in our local communities," noted Balaji Ganapathy, Head of Workforce Effectiveness, TCS.

The Employee Engagement Awards honor organizations that put workforce engagement at the heart of their business strategy. This year's winners demonstrate that Employee Engagement is now central to organizations in almost every field or industry. Award recipients span government, hospitality, healthcare, IT, pharmaceuticals, retail, service companies, and transport.

"Congratulations to all our winners. Every year the standard just gets higher. This year the judges were impressed by the very high level of proof for the outcomes of engagement programs," said Matt Manners, Founder and CEO of Employee Engagement Awards.

TCS was also 'Highly Commended' in the 'Enterprise Organization of the Year' category for integrating its talent strategy at the heart of its business model. TCS has received multiple awards in 2018 for employee engagement and corporate citizenship in North America, including a recent Silver Stevie® for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year at the 2018 American Business Awards®. TCS and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation also recently hosted Digital Empowers: Accelerating Innovation for Business and Social Good to explore the use of digital technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, AR/VR, Blockchain, Cloud, IoT, and Robotics in solving challenging social issues across health, education and the environment.

