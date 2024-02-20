TCTM Announces Corporate Name Change

BEIJING, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., formerly known as Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCTM) ("TCTM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT-focused supplementary STEM education services in China, today announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 20, 2024, in Beijing, where it adopted a special resolution to approve its name change from "Tarena International, Inc." to "TCTM Kids IT Education Inc.".

As previously announced, the Company has also changed the ticker symbol of its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market from "TEDU" to "TCTM". The corporate name and ticker symbol changes will not affect shareholders' rights, the Company's operations, or its financial position. The Company does not intend to change its financial strategy or financial reporting as a result of this announcement.

About TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (formerly known as Tarena International, Inc.)

TCTM is a leading provider of IT-focused supplementary STEM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, TCTM offers IT-focused supplementary STEM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students between three and eighteen years of age. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," TCTM embraces the latest trends in STEM education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

