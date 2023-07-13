TCU Insurance Joins INGUARD, Expands Coverage Offerings and Market Access

News provided by

PCF Insurance Services

13 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

WABASH, Ind., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INGUARD, a national insurance and risk management agency licensed in all 50 U.S. states, announced today that TCU Insurance is now part of the INGUARD organization and will go to market under the INGUARD brand. Rick Van Es, Principal of TCU Insurance, and INGUARD Principal Daniel Schmitz will jointly lead the agency.

"I'm even more excited about our future now that the TCU Insurance team has joined INGUARD," said Schmitz. "They share our values and similarly believe in prioritizing clients and community. By joining forces, we will collectively become bigger, stronger and better than we were before, which will have a meaningful impact on our clients and our community."

In September 2022, Teachers Credit Union, which is now known as Everwise Credit Union, sold TCU Insurance to PCF Insurance Services. By joining forces with INGUARD, which is also a part of the PCF Insurance Partner network, the strengthened agency will offer its clients enhanced coverage options through expanded market access for both personal and commercial lines insurance coverage, along with health and benefits solutions, Medicare and related services.

"One of the benefits of being part of the PCF family is that we joined more than 140 other partner agencies across the United States, which gave us a perpetuation plan for our agency," said Van Es. "It has allowed us to expand our capacity through a deep bench strength of collective experience and preserve the local client and community relationships that built our business. Joining the incredible INGUARD team will unlock new and innovative solutions that will help us protect what matters most to our clients and community."

About INGUARD
INGUARD is an insurance and risk management firm, serving clients throughout the U.S. and abroad. Licensed in all 50 U.S. states, INGUARD provides unparalleled consulting services, insurance products and risk management strategies to individuals, families, and businesses, specializing in niche markets and portfolios with complex needs. Through customized programs and consultation, INGUARD protects assets, grows wealth, and minimizes exposures for clients. While the origins of INGUARD date back to the late 1800s, the agency continues to focus on the future and the need to redefine the way the industry views insurance and the way their services meet consumers' needs. For more information, visit inguard.com.

About PCF Insurance Services
A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services

Also from this source

PWSC Appoints Paul Weckerly as President and CEO

PCF Insurance Advances Growth Strategy, Inks Enterprise Agreement with Vertafore

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.