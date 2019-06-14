TCVM Dog Food Brand Alliance Seeks to Disrupt the Way Dog Owners Feed Their Pets!

CLAREMONT, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCVMPET.com is excited to announce their partnership with Chi Dog – the first and only fresh food TCVM based meal delivery service for dogs, developed, operated and owned by veterinarians.

TCVM PET will be offering the meals at their website and has created a new, fresh human grade, dog food category which they are super excited about:

Chi Dog offers 5 element-based TCVM food therapy meals. Fresh, Human Grade Food Therapy Partnership!

"Through this new alliance, we are thrilled to bring our customers a fresh, whole food option to optimize their dog's health with food therapy. This is a nice complement to our existing line of TCVM based canned food, treats and supplements that we sell under the PET | TAO brand name," states marketing director, Samantha Swanson.

Chi Dog uses integrative medicine, fusing a balance between Western and Eastern Medicine, to improve your dog's health through real food nutrition. Using only human-grade meats, fresh vegetables and whole grains – the recipes follow the practice of Food Energetics, established by the Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine (TCVM) Food Therapy guidelines.

"We are so pleased to be able to share these amazing healing diets with all dog owners," comments Dr. Susan Bohrer, certified dog food therapist and co-founder of Chi Dog. "Patients whose owners agreed to transition them to a fresh cooked diet improved their dog's lives tremendously, and we could see it, in the exam room, they literally looked better."

By taking a short questionnaire on the Chi Dog website, customers can identify their dog's personal Chi Element, ensuring that they receive the most beneficial of the 5 diets for their type.

In addition to providing dogs with elementally-based whole-food nutrition, Chi Dog is also committed to environmental sustainability. Their packaging is eco-friendly and biodegradable.

For additional information about Chi Dog, please visit ChiDog.com. For media inquiries, or to learn more about Chi Dogs' integrative food therapy approach to dog health, please contact support@chidog.com.

Contact:

Samantha Swanson

615-934-3832

216304@email4pr.com

SOURCE TCVM Pet Supply