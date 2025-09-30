TCW Announces Next Generation of Leadership

Continuing 77+ Years of Accountability, Reliability, and Safety in Freight

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCW is proud to share the next chapter in its story: a leadership transition that has been years in the making. Rob Stephenson has been named Chief Executive Officer and Ben Banks will step into the role of President, continuing TCW's legacy of safety, accountability, and reliability that has defined the company for more than 77 years.

"TCW's strength has always come from our people," said Scott George, TCW's prior CEO, who will stay on as an advisor. "Rob and Ben have spent their careers here at TCW and in this industry. They understand that what sets TCW apart is not just moving freight but standing behind it with our people, our equipment, and our commitment to accountability."

The leadership handoff represents continuity rather than change. Both Rob and Ben have spent years working side by side with customers, drivers, and operations teams. Their focus is on building trust and ensuring TCW remains a reliable, employee-owned partner for the long haul.

"For us, it's never just about moving freight. It's about the trust our customers put in us," said Rob Stephenson, Chief Executive Officer. "Every load we move, we own it. That accountability is what sets us apart and will keep guiding how we serve our customers and our people."

"As we look ahead, one thing stays the same," said Ben Banks, President. "We'll keep freight moving on time, at any time. We'll keep being the partner our customers can count on. And we'll keep building a culture where our employee owners are proud to work and grow."

With this transition, TCW remains true to the values that have carried it forward since 1948, delivering consistency, confidence, and uncompromised safety across the Southeast and beyond.

About TCW

Founded in 1948, TCW is an employee-owned transportation and logistics company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. With more than 430 company drivers, TCW provides intermodal drayage, truckload, dedicated fleet services, transloading, warehousing, and yard management across the Southeast and beyond. For more than 77 years, TCW has delivered freight on time, at any time — backed by uncompromised safety, disciplined focus, and a culture of accountability.

SOURCE TCW