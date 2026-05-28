TCW Steel City Serves as Lead Arranger, Administrative Agent on Wynnchurch Capital, LP, Acquisition of NABRICO Marine Products

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCW Steel City ("Steel City") today announced it served as lead arranger and administrative agent for Wynnchurch Capital LP's acquisition of NABRICO Marine Products, formerly Arcosa Marine Products, Inc., from Arcosa Inc. (NYSE: ACA).

Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, NABRICO is a leading manufacturer of hopper barges, tank barges, fiberglass covers and marine components serving the inland waterway transportation market.

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"We are pleased to support Wynnchurch Capital in its acquisition of NABRICO Marine Products," said Walt Hill on behalf of Steel City. "This transaction reflects our continued focus on providing flexible, reliable financing solutions to leading businesses with strong market positions and long-term growth potential."

"Steel City was a strong partner throughout this transaction," said Mike MacKay, principal at Wynnchurch Capital. "The team executed an efficient process and brought a thoughtful, solutions-oriented approach at each stage. We value their partnership and look forward to working together again."

About Wynnchurch Capital, LP

Wynnchurch Capital, LP, headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999 and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch's strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement.

Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $9.1 billion of assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and restructurings. Recently, Wynnchurch acquired Charter Industries, a leading provider of edgebanding and complementary products. Other recent investments include: Astro Shapes, a leading manufacturer of custom aluminum extrusions; Principal Industries, a leading provider of LED components and engineered assemblies; and ORS Nasco, North America's largest pure wholesaler of industrial MRO supplies. For more information, please visit: https://www.wynnchurch.com.

About TCW Steel City

Steel City is a private credit platform that combines the experience and resources of PNC Bank, the seventh largest commercial banking institution in the U.S. by domestic assets, with TCW Private Credit, which has a 25-year track record in direct lending. The collaboration leverages nearly two decades of shared execution between the firms, including over 60+ joint transactions completed prior to the launch of Steel City. The strategy primarily focuses on senior secured, first lien cash flow loans, with additional capabilities in asset based and specialty financing structures, to sponsored and non-sponsored borrowers across a broad range of industries in the core middle market. Steel City operates as a separate platform with a dedicated team staffed by both PNC Bank and TCW.

The information contained herein may include preliminary information and/or "forward-looking statements." Due to numerous factors, actual events may differ substantially from those presented. Neither TCW nor PNC Bank assumes a duty to update any forward-looking statements or opinions in this document. Any opinions expressed herein are current only as of the time made and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results

Investment vehicles within the Steel City private credit platform are advised by TCW PT Management Company LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser wholly owned by TCW Asset Management Company, an SEC registered investment adviser and sub-advised by PNC Steel City Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser wholly owned by PNC Bank, National Association ("PNC Bank"). The ability of PNC Bank and its affiliates to provide products and services to borrowers receiving extensions of credit from Steel City is subject to applicable legal and regulatory restrictions. In connection with such activities, PNC Bank and/or an affiliate thereof may receive fees, investment returns and other economic benefits which may create a conflict of interest.

Not FDIC Insured-Not Bank Guaranteed- Not a Deposit -Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency-May Lose Value

©2026 TCW and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TCW is a registered mark of The TCW Group, Inc. PNC and PNC Bank are registered marks of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Steel City and Steel City Private Credit are trademarks of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

CONTACT:

Nicole Lininger

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SOURCE TCW Steel City