TD Asset Management Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. launch 'TD Global Investment Solutions'

New global identity brings together combined asset management capabilities to the global investing community

TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., are pleased to announce the launch of a new strategic approach for their institutional asset management businesses, including a new global distribution identity, TD Global Investment Solutions ("TDGIS"). As part of this initiative, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. and its investment capabilities will be referred to as TD Epoch.

TDGIS will bring together TDAM and TD Epoch's combined capabilities to the global investing community and expand its offerings in existing and new jurisdictions. TDGIS will deliver the collective investment experience and expertise across alternative investments, equities, and fixed income (in certain jurisdictions) to institutional investors.

"We are excited to launch our new global identity as it builds on the strengths of our North American asset management franchise," said Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, TD Asset Management Inc. and TD Epoch, Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group. "TDAM and TD Epoch collaborating under one umbrella will strengthen our relationships with our investment teams, foster innovation and enhance our ability to bring forward relevant products and solutions to the markets and our valued clients while giving our institutional business a competitive global and domestic advantage."

TDGIS is a significant step on TDAM and TD Epoch's global journey and will build on the momentum and growth of its institutional business to deliver investment solutions that meet client needs. With the launch of TDGIS, the investing businesses of TDAM and TD Epoch, which include the investment leadership, philosophies, processes and dedicated teams remain unchanged. The changes associated with TDGIS apply only to the institutional businesses of TDAM and TD Epoch, and there is no impact to intermediary and retail businesses.

Key benefits of TDGIS include:

Breadth of Expertise: The new identity brings the entire range of TDAM's and TD Epoch's capabilities together under a single marketing umbrella, strengthening and simplifying their offerings for institutional investors, continuing the value of their unique investment philosophies.

The new identity brings the entire range of TDAM's and TD Epoch's capabilities together under a single marketing umbrella, strengthening and simplifying their offerings for institutional investors, continuing the value of their unique investment philosophies. Client Experience: This framework will support stronger client relationships, higher quality engagement and increased flexibility.

This framework will support stronger client relationships, higher quality engagement and increased flexibility. Scalability: The Distribution Team can represent an expanded capability set to institutional prospects across markets.

"With TDGIS, we will continue to put our clients first – by collaborating, innovating and creating strong relationships to deliver customized solutions and aim to provide better client outcomes," continued Cooper. "This new venture will market our leading and innovative capabilities to the global institutional investing community and help us achieve our vision of becoming the leading asset manager in Canada, with a growing global presence."

TD Global Investment Solutions represents TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. ("TD Epoch"). TDAM and TD Epoch are affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on January 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.