TD Bank Announces Organizational Changes, Strengthening Consumer Product Business

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TD Bank announced several key changes to its Consumer Product leadership team. Matt Boss, previously Head of Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending (CCUL) at TD, has been named Head of Consumer Products, overseeing the Bank's Consumer Product portfolios. This includes Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending, Checking, Deposit, and Payment Products, Residential Lending and the Bank's CRA efforts. In this role, Boss will prioritize enriching the customer experience, incorporating new technology, and driving growth across each of the consumer product portfolios.

"Customers are the core of our business – and Matt is tenacious when it comes to delivering on the customer experience," said Greg Braca, President and CEO, TD Bank. "His expertise in deepening the value of our products, improving capabilities and modernizing operations makes him incredibly well-suited for this role. We're eager to put Matt's talent to good use as we continue to evolve and grow our consumer businesses."

Boss's promotion follows marked success leading the Bank's credit and unsecured lending businesses, where he oversaw operations, refined the strategic direction, and increased performance across the CCUL businesses. Boss joined TD Bank in 2017. Prior to TD, he served as managing director of products and marketing for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), based in Australia.

Following Boss's promotion, Jason Thacker, previously Head of Consumer Deposit and Payment Products (CDPP) at TD, will succeed Boss as head of CCUL. In this role, Thacker will oversee TD's Bankcard, Retail Card Services, U.S. Partnerships and Unsecured Lending businesses. He brings deep industry knowledge to this role, having held a variety of leadership positions across TD since he joined the Bank in 2007.

With this change, Lindsay Sacknoff will replace Thacker as Head of CDPP. She most recently served as Head of U.S Contact Centers and has spent nearly ten years with TD Bank. During her tenure leading U.S. Contact Centers, Sacknoff focused on enhancing the customer and employee experience, and refining operations, with great success across both initiatives.

"These are critical, customer-focused roles and both Jason and Lindsay are leaders characterized by their commitment to deepening relationships with our customers," said Boss. "We have a great opportunity to evolve, build, and grow, and I'm excited about the leaders we have at the helm across our consumer product teams."

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

SOURCE TD Bank

Related Links

http://www.TDBank.com

