TD Bank Collaborates with Fintech BizEquity to Enhance Commercial Customer Experience

BizEquity is an online business valuation tool that provides fair market, enterprise and liquidation values calculated in real time and based on current market factors. Through its relationship with the Philadelphia-based fintech, TD Bank now offers a service that typically costs several thousand dollars free of charge to small and mid-size companies. BizEquity delivers a detailed report with valuation information and key industry performance indicators to TD Bank relationship managers, who then share it with the business owner.

"Our association with BizEquity allows our relationship managers to provide insights that deliver on our goal to provide trusted advice to business owners that enables them to more accurately develop short- and long-term goals," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Bank, TD Bank.

The benchmarks and financial insights provided through the BizEquity report can assist business owners as they develop strategic and succession plans; analyze funding and acquisition opportunities; and create tax planning options.

"We are very proud to be working with TD Bank, one of the leading banks in North America, to provide this value-added service to the nation's millions of small and mid-size business owners," said Michael M. Carter, Founder and CEO of BizEquity. "Without proper valuation knowledge, many of these business owners will not be adequately funded or have the right wealth or succession plans in place. Together, we are helping to democratize this important knowledge for small and mid-size business owners from Maine to Florida."

About BizEquity

Founded in 2011, BizEquity is the world's leading provider of business valuation knowledge and big data. Having valued over 33 million private businesses to date, BizEquity's vision is to value every private business in the world, and in the process democratize business valuation and performance knowledge for all businesses and financial institutions.

BizEquity was recently named one of the top 360 private companies by Entrepreneur Media. BizEquity also won Bank Director's FinTech growth and innovation award, and its CEO Michael Carter has been named one of the top 100 leaders in Global Fintech, in addition to a top FinTech Influencer in the United States.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.tdbank.com. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com.

