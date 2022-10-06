TD Bank Deepens Presence in Home Furnishings Industry, Announcing New Financing Partnership with Luxury Retailer RH

TD will empower RH customers with credit card financing for the brand's expanding product collections

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank's Retail Card Services business announced today a multi-year financing partnership with RH, the leading luxury lifestyle brand and home furnishings retailer offering expansive product collections through its Design Galleries, Source Books, and online at RH.com.

"RH's elevated and personalized approach to its customer relationships is a shared philosophy for our team at TD," said Mike Rittler, Head of Retail Card Services at TD Bank. "We are proud to offer our credit solutions to power the brand across its unparalleled product set. As shoppers continue to look for flexibility heading into the fall and 2023, we are excited to partner with RH to provide financing options that deliver customer convenience and foster brand loyalty."

Through the partnership, TD has launched a private-label credit card program for RH customers offering competitive APRs on purchase financing and exclusive rates for RH Members.

RH is an international arbiter of design, taste and style offering one of the largest fully integrated assortments of luxury home furnishings, lighting, textiles and décor in the world.

TD Bank's Retail Card Services business (www.tdpartnershipprograms.com) launches and administers credit card programs for merchants across all sales channels.

About RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market, offering collections through its Design Galleries, Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHContemporary.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTEEN.com, and Waterworks.com. The brand also features an array of bespoke hospitality experiences. The World of RH, reflecting the brand's expanding ecosystem of Products, Places, Services and Spaces, is designed to inspire customers to dream, design, dine, travel and live in a world thoughtfully curated by RH. For more, visit RH.com and RHGuesthouse.com.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us . Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US .

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us .

